Seriously synchronized: Twin and triplet sisters sweep world championship podium

By Jun 21, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT
Chinese twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi compete in artistic swimming
In the sport of artistic swimming (previously known as synchronized swimming), it can already feel like you’re seeing double.

That was certainly the case in the women’s duet technical competition at the 2022 World Championships in Hungary. All three steps of the podium were filled by twin or triplet sisters.

The competition was won by 25-year-old twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China. Ukraine’s Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva, 21-year-old twin sisters, claimed silver, while Austria’s Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri — a 24-year-old pair of triplet sisters — won bronze. (The third Alexandri triplet — Vasiliki Alexandri — is also competing at the 2022 World Championships in the solo competitions.)

According to FINA, the international federation that oversees artistic swimming, Sunday’s result marks the first time a world championship podium was swept by twin or triplet sisters.

Artistic swimming at the 2022 World Championships continues this week with the solo free routine, duet free routine, team free routine, and mixed duet competitions.

The three sets of sisters currently lead the way in the duet free routine competition. Heading into Wednesday’s final, they are ranked first, second, and third — in the same order that they finished the technical competition.

Chinese twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi compete in the artistic swimming women’s duet technical final at the 2022 World Championships in Hungary. (Photo by Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

Ukrainian twin sisters Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva compete in the artistic swimming women’s duet technical final at the 2022 World Championships. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

 

Austria’s Anna-Maria Alexandri and Austria’s Eirini Alexandri – a pair of triplet sisters – compete in the artistic swimming women’s duet technical final at the 2022 World Championships. (Photo by PETER KOHALMI/AFP via Getty Images)

