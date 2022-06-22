2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Schedule, how to watch, course details

While the stakes were already high for the LPGA third major of the season, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, they got even higher on Tuesday at the famed Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., when it was announced the purse for the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship would double to $9 million.

This week’s winner at Congressional, which has hosted three men’s U.S. Opens, are competing for a $1.35 million first-place prize, and chief among them are world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and defending champion and world No. 2 Nelly Korda. Hot on their heels is New Zealand’s world No. 4 Lydia Ko, with reigning U.S. Open champion Minjee Lee, 11-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson and recent ShopRite LPGA Classic winner Brooke Henderson rounding out the top contenders this week. This year’s field boasts 18 of the top 20 players in the Rolex Rankings, with No. 13 Danielle Kang and No. 18 Min Ji Park not in the field.

The increase in prize money for the women’s second-oldest major is a 300-percent increase from 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA to increase the event’s prize purse and raise the tournament’s profile by taking it to fabled courses. It also nearly matches the purse for the recent U.S. Women’s Open, which jumped to $10 million for the 2022 edition at Pine Needles and awarded winner Lee $1.8 million. MORE FROM THE KPMG WOMEN’S PGA: Key storylines, top players to follow at Congressional

How to watch the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

A full field of 156 players will tee off Thursday at Congressional, with two rounds of 18-hole stroke play. At the conclusion of 36 holes, the the field will be cut to the top 60 plus ties. Coverage of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC, and streaming on Peacock, beginning with first-round action on Thursday. KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Schedule:

Day/Date Event Time (all times ET) TV Network Streaming Thursday, June 23 First round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Golf Channel Peacock Friday, June 24 Second round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Golf Channel Peacock Saturday, June 25 Third round 1-4 p.m. NBC Peacock Sunday, June 26 Final round 1-4 p.m. NBC Peacock

About Congressional, site of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA will be held on Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course, the club’s original 18-hole layout. It was originally designed by Devereaux Emmett in 1922 and completed in 1924 but because of several redesigns in the decades since, much of Emmett’s influence was removed and altered. Credited re-designers include Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Rees Jones. Most recently Andrew Green oversaw a complete renovation of the course, which was was completed in 2021 and brought the venue back in line with Emmett’s original work.

Congressional’s championship resume includes the 1976 PGA Championship (won by Dave Stockton) and a trio of men’s U.S. Opens (2011: Rory McIlroy, 1997: Ernie Els, 1964: Ken Venturi). Congressional also has hosted the 1995 U.S. Senior Open, 1959 U.S. Women’s Amateur and three PGA Tour events.

The course will play as a par 72, stretching 6,896 yards. For members, the course can play up to 7,818 yards from the tips and as short as to 5,155 yards from the forward tees. Green’s restoration expanded the fairway acreage from 25 to 46 acres, and the new greens are larger as well, allowing for more varied hole locations. The course now features 139 bunkers (there had been less than 100 previously), three water hazards that come into play on four holes.

Recap of the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda captured her sixth career LPGA victory and first major title at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, tying a tournament record at 19-under-par 269 and beating fellow American Lizette Salas by three strokes at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga.

After opening with a 2-under 72, a then-22-year-old Korda moved into contention with a 9-under 63 in the second round, which featured a streak of six consecutive birdies and gave her a one-stroke lead over Salas heading into the weekend. Following a 68 on Saturday, Korda shared the 54-hole lead with Salas, and the two started the final round five strokes clear of the field.

Sunday remained a two-woman tussle for most of the day, with Korda gaining the advantage thanks to a three-stroke swing at No. 12 when Salas made bogey at the par-5 and Korda made her second eagle of the day. A birdie at No. 14 provided enough cushion to soften the blow of a double bogey at the par-3 15th, and Korda closed out with three pars for 4-under 68 and her first major title.

The win marked her second consecutive win in 2021 and her third of the season, vaulting Korda to No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. She became the first American to hold the top spot since Stacy Lewis in 2014.

The NBC golf research team contributed to this report.