Allyson Felix set for final world championships, discusses Roe v. Wade

Allyson Felix all but guaranteed a spot on her 10th — and final — world championship team on Saturday at the 2022 U.S. Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Felix, an 11-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated track & field athlete in world championship history, finished sixth in the women’s 400m, which should earn her a spot on at least one world championship relay team. (While the top four 400m finishers are guaranteed a spot, Felix’s performance is expected to earn her one of the discretionary picks.)

Felix, 36, has competed at every world championships since making her first U.S. team in 2003.

Talitha Diggs, who claimed the 2022 NCAA 400m title as a sophomore at Florida, won her first national title with a time of 50.22. Diggs comes from a decorated track family. She is the daughter of four-time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs and niece of three-time Olympian Hazel Clark and four-time Olympian Jearl Mills.

2000: Talitha Diggs' mom, Joetta Clark Diggs, competes in her last nationals

2001: Allyson Felix competes in her first nationals

2002: Talitha Diggs is born

2022: Talitha Diggs wins 400m in her second nationals, Allyson Felix sixth in her last nationals. Both going to worlds. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 25, 2022

Kendall Ellis (50.35) and Lynna Irby (50.67) finished second and third, respectively, to clinch the other individual 400m spots for next month’s World Championships.

After the final, Felix — who is known for her vocal advocacy for Black maternal health care and pregnancy protections — was asked about Friday’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I think any time women’s rights get taken away, it’s a sad day,” Felix said. “I will always fight for women. I’ll always fight for them to be able to have their own decisions. That’s something I’ll always stand behind.”

Felix, sponsor Athleta, and &Mother — a non-profit co-founded by U.S. teammate Alysia Montaño — are providing free child care to athletes, staff, and coaches at select track & field events this season, including this week’s U.S. Championships.

“Any time women’s rights get taken away, it’s a sad day. I will always fight for women. I will always fight for them to be able to have their own decisions.” – @allysonfelix speaks about Roe vs. Wade overturned after finishing 6th at the U.S. Championships 400m final pic.twitter.com/dQ8PgyyhJS — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) June 25, 2022

For a full recap of Saturday's action at the U.S. Championships — including Sydney McLaughlin's world record performance in the 400m hurdles, head over to OlympicTalk.

