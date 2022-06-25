USWNT vs. Colombia: How to watch, schedule, Rapinoe’s pre-game statement

The U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) will take on Colombia for two friendlies as preparation for next month’s Concacaf W Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

USWNT vs. Colombia: Schedule, TV and streaming details

Tonight, June 25 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and ViX)

at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and ViX) Tuesday, June 28 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ViX)

USWNT starting XI tonight vs. Colombia:

The U.S. and Colombian women’s soccer teams have played against each other eight times previously, with the U.S. holding a 7-0-1 all-time record. The two sides most recently met in series of friendlies in January 2021 (the U.S. won both: 4-0, 6-0).

Both teams will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup next month at their respective confederation tournaments. The U.S. will compete in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship (July 4-18 in Mexico) while Colombia will host the 2022 Copa America Femenina (July 8-30). The Colombian women will be aiming to qualify for their first World Cup since 2015 after falling short in 2019.

While the USWNT certainly has goals to accomplish on the field — both this week in Colorado and Utah and next month in Mexico — Megan Rapinoe put soccer aside on Friday after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade was announced.

“I wish that we could just talk about soccer today, but obviously with the ruling on Roe vs. Wade, that takes precedence over everything,” Rapinoe began her over 20-minute session with reporters.

“We know that this will disproportionately affect poor women, Black women, Brown women, immigrants, women in abusive relationships, women who have been raped, women and girls who have been raped by family members — [or] who, you know what, maybe just didn’t make the best choice,” Rapinoe continued.

“And that’s no reason to be forced to have a pregnancy. It will completely exacerbate so many of the existing inequalities that we have in our country. It doesn’t keep not one single person safer. It doesn’t keep not one single child safer, certainly. And it does not keep one single — inclusive term — woman safer. We know that the lack of [legal] abortion does not stop people from having abortions, it stops people from having safe abortions.”

Rapinoe also expressed concern about how Friday’s Supreme Court ruling will impact other cases after Justice Clarence Thomas‘s concurring opinion suggested revisiting previous decisions on contraception and same-sex marriage.

“I absolutely think gay rights are under attack,” Rapinoe said. “I absolutely think we will see legislation pop up state by state by state that will eventually come to this radical Court. I have zero faith that my rights will be upheld by the Court. I have faith in our country, and I have faith in people, and I have faith in the voters. And if you ever needed a f—ing motivation to vote, to get involved, quite literally lives depend on it — like actual lives.”

A video of Rapinoe’s full remarks — which includes her opening statement and a Q&A with reporters — is embedded below.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski also addressed the Supreme Court decision on Friday.

“Obviously waking up and seeing the news that came out is not something that makes me happy, as someone with a wife and daughter who wants them to have choice and make the decision they want,” he said. “Being in the environment with these female athletes, I just feel like it is my responsibility to support them with everything… I want to be there for them.”

Megan Rapinoe’s full statement after Supreme Court ruling overturns Roe v. Wade: