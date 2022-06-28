2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship: Tournament overview, how to watch, USA roster

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship gets underway this week at Towson University in Maryland. The quadrennial competition, which begins on June 29 and continues through July 9, is being held in the United States for the first time since 2005.

Here are a few key details to know ahead of this year’s women’s lacrosse world championship.

Which teams are competing at the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship?

A record 30 teams are competing at this year’s women’s lacrosse world championship, up from 25 in 2017. Here’s a look at how the pools filled out:

Pool A: United States, Canada, England, Australia, Scotland

Pool B: Israel, South Korea, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Norway,

Pool C: Wales, Germany, Latvia, Uganda, Jamaica

Pool D: New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Spain, Austria

Pool E: Japan, Haudenosaunee, China, Switzerland, Argentina

Pool F: Czech Republic, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Colombia

The top five ranked teams — United States, Canada, England, Australia, and Scotland — are all seeded into pool A.

At the end of group play, 16 teams — all pool A teams, the top two teams in pools B-F, and the top ranked third place team among all pools — will qualify for the Championship Division bracket to determine places 1-16. The remaining 14 teams will compete in the Platinum Division bracket to determine places 17-30.

How to watch the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship

Most games will stream on ESPN+. In addition, the following six games will be broadcast on linear TV:

June 29: USA vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET — ESPN2

July 2: USA vs. Australia, 8 p.m. ET — ESPNU

July 7: Semifinal #1, 7 p.m. ET — ESPN2

July 7: Semifinal #2, 9 p.m. ET — ESPN2

July 9: Bronze medal game, 10 a.m. ET — ESPNU

July 9: Gold medal game, 12 p.m. ET — ESPN2

A full day-by-day schedule of all games can be found here.

Which players made the 2022 U.S. women’s lacrosse team?

U.S. head coach Jenny Levy named her 18-player roster in February 2022. The squad includes six players — Becca Block, Taylor Cummings, Megan Douty, Marie McCool, Alice Mercer, and Kayla Treanor — who were part of the U.S. team that won gold in 2017. Additionally, three players — Boston College’s Charlotte North and North Carolina’s Ally Mastroianni and Emma Trenchard — recently competed against each other in the 2022 NCAA women’s lacrosse championship game (UNC won, 12-11).

No. Name Position Hometown College 2 Liz Hogan G Victor, N.Y. Syracuse ’11 4 Marie McCool M Moorestown, N.J. North Carolina ’18 6 Emily Parros M Rutledge, Pa. North Carolina ’13 8 Alice Mercer D Woodbine, Md. Maryland ’16 10 Charlotte North A Dallas, Texas Boston College ’21 12 Kayla Treanor A Niskayuna, N.Y. Syracuse ’16 16 Sam Apuzzo A West Babylon, N.Y. Boston College ’19 17 Kylie Ohlmiller A Islip, N.Y. Stony Brook ’18 18 Dempsey Arsenault M New Hampton, N.H. Boston College ’19 19 Emma Trenchard D Windsor, Conn. North Carolina ’21 21 Taylor Cummings M Ellicott City, Md. Maryland ’16 22 Ally Mastroianni M Martinsville, N.J. North Carolina ’21 23 Molly Hendrick A Lancaster, Pa. North Carolina ’17 25 Lizzie Colson M Manchester, Md. Maryland ’21 29 Megan Douty D Fair Haven, N.J. Maryland ’15 30 Ally Kennedy M North Babylon, N.Y. Stony Brook ’20 33 Becca Block D Stratham, N.H. Syracuse ’13 43 Caylee Waters G Darien, Conn. North Carolina ’17

Women’s Lacrosse World Championship History

The Women’s Lacrosse World Championship, previously known as the Women’s Lacrosse World Cup, has been held quadrennially since 1982. This year’s event was originally scheduled for July 2021, but was pushed back one year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at previous host cities and champions:

Year Host Champion Runner-Up Number of Teams 1982 Nottingham, England United States Australia 6 1986 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Australia United States 6 1989 Perth, Australia United States England 6 1993 Edinburgh, Scotland United States England 9 1997 Tokyo, Japan United States Australia 7 2001 High Wycombe, England United States Australia 8 2005 Annapolis, Maryland Australia United States 10 2009 Prague, Czech Republic United States Australia 16 2013 Oshawa, Ontario United States Canada 19 2017 Guildford, England United States Canada 25

This guide will be updated throughout the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC