Brittney Griner: Phoenix Mercury to host ‘Bring BG Home’ rally

The Phoenix Mercury announced that the team will host a rally for Brittney Griner, who was arrested at a Moscow airport in February on charges of possessing cannabis oil.

The “Bring BG Home” rally will be held at the Footprint Center on Wednesday, July 6 at 5pm PT. The event is being organized in cooperation with the Office of Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton, who recently introduced a resolution calling for Griner’s immediate release.

Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, will be a featured speaker at Wednesday evening’s rally.

The U.S. State Department in May reclassified Griner as “wrongfully detained,” a designation that has allowed her supporters to be more vocal in calling for her action.

The “Bring BG Home” rally will be free and open to the public, though the Merbury is asking supporters to register in advance via this link.

Fans are also encouraged to make signs and sign the petition at WeAreBG.org, which calls on the White House and President Joe Biden to do whatever is necessary to secure Griner’s release from Russia. Fans can also bring new and gently used shoes for BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, which Griner started in 2016.

