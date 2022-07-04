2022 Concacaf W Championship: Schedule, how to watch, World Cup and Olympic qualifying explained

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship gets underway tonight, with a USWNT vs. Haiti game. The tournament, which is being held in Mexico from July 4-18, serves as a qualifier for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Despite being a relatively small tournament, there’s a lot at stake for the eight competing women’s soccer teams. Here’s a look at the tournament format and schedule, World Cup and Olympic qualification processes, and details on how to watch every game.
How does the 2022 Concacaf W Championship work?
Eight teams, divided into two groups, are competing in the Concacaf W Championship. The tournament kicks off with round-robin tournament within each group:
- Group A: United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti
- Group B: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago
How do teams qualify for the Women’s Soccer World Cup?
At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout semifinal round and, more importantly, qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The two third-ranked teams in each group will qualify for an inter-confederation World Cup playoff, which will be held in February 2023.
What about Olympic qualification?
The winner of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship will qualify for the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The runner-up and third-place teams will qualify for the Concacaf Olympic play-in, which will be held in September 2023.
To put it bluntly: if you don’t finish in the top-three this July in Mexico, you’re out of the Olympics two years from now in Paris.
How to watch the 2022 Concacaf W Championship
In the United States, Paramount+ will be the streaming home of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. In addition, select games will be broadcast on linear TV. See below for a full tournament schedule, including how to watch all USWNT games. All games are listed in eastern time (ET). USWNT games are in bold.
Concacaf W Championship Games Tonight, Monday, July 4, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Haiti – Estadio Universitario (Streaming: Paramount+; TV: CBS Sports Network; Spanish: ViX)
- 10:00 pm ET: Mexico vs Jamaica – Estadio Universitario
Tuesday, July 5, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: Costa Rica vs Panama – Estadio BBVA
- 10:00 pm ET: Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio BBVA
Thursday, July 7, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs USWNT – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+; Spanish: ViX)
- 10:00 pm ET: Haiti vs Mexico – Estadio BBVA
Friday, July 8, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: Trinidad and Tobago vs Costa Rica – Estadio Universitario
- 10:00 pm ET: Panama vs Canada – Estadio Universitario
Monday, July 11, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: Canada vs Costa Rica – Estadio BBVA
- 7:00 pm ET: Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio Universitario
- 10:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs Haiti – Estadio BBVA
- 10:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Mexico – Estadio Universitario (Streaming: Paramount+; Spanish: ViX)
2022 Concacaf W Championship Playoffs
Thursday, July 14, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: Semifinal #1 (1A vs 2B) – Estadio Universitario
- 10:00 pm ET: Semifinal #2: (1B vs 2A) – Estadio Universitario
Monday, July 18, 2022:
- 7:00 pm ET: Third-place game (Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2) – Estadio BBVA
- 10:00 pm ET: Championship game (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2) – Estadio BBVA
