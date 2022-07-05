2022 Concacaf W Championship: How to watch, USWNT schedule, scores, World Cup qualifying explained

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship got underway on Monday, with the USWNT defeating Haiti 3-0. The tournament, which is being held in Mexico from July 4-18, serves as a qualifier for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite being a relatively small tournament, there’s a lot at stake for the eight competing women’s soccer teams. Here’s a look at the tournament format and schedule, World Cup and Olympic qualification processes, results and scores, and details on how to watch every USWNT game.

How to watch the 2022 Concacaf W Championship

In the United States, Paramount+ will be the streaming home of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. In addition, select games will be broadcast on linear TV.

Schedule and scores from the Concacaf W Championship

See below for a full tournament schedule, including how to watch all USWNT games. All games are listed in eastern time (ET). USWNT games are in bold.

Monday, July 4, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Haiti – Estadio Universitario ( USWNT won 3-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: Mexico vs Jamaica – Estadio Universitario (Jamaica won 1-0)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Costa Rica vs Panama – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

Thursday, July 7, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs USWNT – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+; Spanish: ViX)

10:00 pm ET: Haiti vs Mexico – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

Friday, July 8, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Trinidad and Tobago vs Costa Rica – Estadio Universitario (Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Panama vs Canada – Estadio Universitario (Streaming: Paramount+)

Monday, July 11, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Canada vs Costa Rica – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

7:00 pm ET: Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio Universitario (Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs Haiti – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Mexico – Estadio Universitario (Streaming: Paramount+; Spanish: ViX)

2022 Concacaf W Championship Playoffs

Thursday, July 14, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Semifinal #1 (1A vs 2B) – Estadio Universitario (TV: CBS Sports Network; Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Semifinal #2: (1B vs 2A) – Estadio Universitario (TV: CBS Sports Network; Streaming: Paramount+)

Monday, July 18, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Third-place game (Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2) – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Championship game (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2) – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

How does the 2022 Concacaf W Championship work?

Eight teams, divided into two groups, are competing in the Concacaf W Championship. The tournament kicks off with round-robin tournament within each group:

Group A : United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti

: United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti Group B: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

How do teams qualify for the Women’s Soccer World Cup?

At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout semifinal round and, more importantly, qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The two third-ranked teams in each group will qualify for an inter-confederation World Cup playoff, which will be held in February 2023.

What about Olympic qualification?

The winner of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship will qualify for the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The runner-up and third-place teams will qualify for the Concacaf Olympic play-in, which will be held in September 2023.

To put it bluntly: if you don’t finish in the top-three this July in Mexico, you’re out of the Olympics two years from now in Paris.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC