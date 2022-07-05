USA Softball exhibition series to air on Peacock Tuesday night

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of the 2022 World Games, the U.S. women’s national softball team is playing a series of exhibition games in Oxford, Alabama, including a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Choccolocco Park that will stream live on Peacock.

6:00 pm ET (5:00 pm local): USA vs. Australia (live stats, streaming link here)

8:30 pm ET (7:30 pm local): USA vs. Japan (live stats, streaming link here)

It is a rematch of Monday night’s doubleheader, in which the U.S. defeated Australia 7-1 and Japan 3-0. All three teams will be competing in the 2022 World Games, an international multi-sport event that will be held July 7-17 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Softball is returning to the quadrennial World Games competition after a long absence. While the sport was contested as an invitational event in 2013, it hasn’t been on the official World Games program since 1985.

This year’s World Games tournament is also serving as softball’s de-facto biannual world championship. The U.S. women’s softball team enters the tournament as the defending world champion, having defeated Japan at the 2018 WBSC Championship in Chiba, Japan.

The 18-player USA softball roster for the 2022 World Games (as well as this week’s exhibition games) includes six members of the U.S. Olympic team that won silver at last summer’s Tokyo Games: Monica Abbott, Ally Carda, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, and Bubba Nickles.

The No. 1 U.S. team will compete in a group with Canada, Chinese Taipei, and Italy, while reigning Olympic gold medalist Japan will take on Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Australia in the second group.

USA softball roster for the 2022 World Games:

Monica Abbott (Tennessee, 2007)

Ally Carda (UCLA, 2015)

Charla Echols (Florida, Senior)

Hannah Flippen (Utah, 2017)

Jailyn Ford (James Madison, 2016)

Montana Fouts (Alabama, Senior)

Kinzie Hansen (Oklahoma, Junior)

Janae Jefferson (Texas, Senior)

Amanda Lorenz (Florida, 2019)

Haylie McCleney (Alabama, 2016)

Michelle Moultrie (Florida, 2012)

Dejah Mulipola (Arizona, 2020)

Bubba Nickles (UCLA, 2020)

Taylor Pleasants (LSU, Redshirt, Sophomore)

Replacement athletes: Megan Faraimo (UCLA, Redshirt Junior), Sami Reynolds (Washington, Senior), Gwen Svekis (Oregon, 2018)

Additional WNT players available for exhibition series: Baylee Klingler and Kelly Maxwell

