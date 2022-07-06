Allyson Felix named to 10th USATF world championship team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection.

Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. At last month’s U.S. championships, she finished sixth in the 400 meters and did not qualify for any individual events. But the 36-year-old was named to the mixed relay pool Tuesday when USA Track and Field released its 151-person roster for worlds.

The world championships run July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.

Missing from the roster was Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 meters at nationals. Richardson won the women’s 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.

Among those named to the women’s 4×100 relay pool was Gabby Thomas, the 200-meter champion in 2021 who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season. Thomas finished eighth at nationals last month.

The U.S. will send nine reigning world champions and 29 medalists from Tokyo to the first world championships on American soil. Among those world champions is 100-meter titlist Christian Coleman, who was banned from the Olympics after a case involving missed doping tests.

One headline race of 10-day meet features reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin against reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad in the 400-meter hurdles.

They have taken turns setting world records over the past three years; McLaughlin lowered it to 51.41 seconds last month at nationals. Muhammad sat out nationals with a hamstring injury. Her world title guaranteed her a spot on the U.S. team.