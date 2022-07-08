USWNT qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The U.S. national women’s soccer team (USWNT) secured its spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday night at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. The U.S., 2-0 in group play after a 5-0 win against Jamaica, mathematically clinched a World Cup berth after Haiti defeated Mexico 3-0.

The U.S. has one remaining group play game (Monday vs. Mexico, 10:00 pm ET on Paramount+ and Vix), but is guaranteed to move on the semifinal round of the tournament, and thus, earn one of the four World Cup berths awarded to Concacaf teams.

Haiti and Jamaica will go head-to-head for the other guaranteed World Cup berth in group A on Monday night (also at 10pm ET). Haiti will qualify with a draw or win, while Jamaica would need a win. Mexico, 0-2 in group A, currently appears unlikely to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The team would need to defeat the U.S. to have a chance of finishing third in the group and qualifying for an inter-confederation playoff in February 2023.

Meanwhile in group B, Canada currently leads the standings with a 1-0 record and +6 goal differential. Group B games continue tonight, with Canada vs. Panama and Trinidad and Tobago vs. Costa Rica (full schedule here).

While World Cup qualifying out of the way for the USWNT, there is still a lot on the line next week. The winner of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship will qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics, while the the runner-up and third-place teams will qualify for the Concacaf Olympic play-in.

