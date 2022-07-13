2022 World Track and Field Championships: Day-by-day guide to the women’s events at Oregon22

The 2022 World Track & Field Championships begin on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, marking the first time the biannual outdoor competition will be held on U.S. soil.

Competition at the recently renovated Hayward Field runs from July 15 through July 24 and will feature 49 events (24 men’s, 24 women’s, and a mixed gender relay), plus a new team competition. Of the 1,878 athletes on the entry lists for Oregon22, 884 are women (47%).

To get up to speed on the biggest women’s storylines and names to follow, see below for On Her Turf’s day-by-day guide to the 2022 World Track & Field Championships, which also includes details on how to watch (both on TV and streaming).

*The schedule is listed in eastern time (ET), with events airing live and simultaneously across all time zones unless otherwise noted.

Friday, July 15, 2022

Allyson Felix’s final world championship race?

Competition gets underway on Friday at Hayward Field, where all eyes will be on the 4x400m mixed gender relay, which could potentially be Allyson Felix‘s final world championship race. Felix finished sixth in the 400m at U.S. Championships in June, earning her a spot in Team USA’s relay pool.

With 18 world medals and 13 titles, Felix is already the most decorated athlete in track & field world championship history. But the 36-year-old has the chance to extend both of those records in Eugene before officially retiring next month.

Other events to follow on Friday: women’s 20km race walk

How to watch Friday’s events at Oregon22:

Peacock (12-8 p.m. ET)

Peacock, USA Network (8-11 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chase Ealey leads U.S. hopes in women’s shot put

The women’s shot put world champion will be crowned on Saturday night at Oregon22. While Tokyo silver medalist Raven Saunders missed out on qualifying, the U.S. has two contenders in Chase Ealey (Los Alamos, New Mexico) and Maggie Ewen (St. Francis, Minnesota). Ealey, who placed seventh at 2019 Worlds, owns the best mark of the year so far (20.51 meters).

China’s Gong Lijiao, the two-time defending world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist, has competed sparingly this year but is still expected to be a top threat. Countrywoman Song Jiayuan, fifth at the Tokyo Olympics, should also be in the mix.

Other noteworthy women’s events on Saturday at Oregon22:

The morning session will include the women’s 10,000m final, where the U.S. will be represented by Karissa Schweizer, Alicia Monson, and Natosha Rogers. Reigning Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands will be the favorite, so long as she enters. Hassan is currently on the entry list for the 1500m, 5000m, and 10,000m, but she is expected to drop one of those races.

How to watch Saturday’s events:

Peacock, CNBC (1:30-3 p.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (3-5 p.m. ET)

Peacock, CNBC (8-9 p.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (9-11 p.m. ET, 9-11 p.m. PT*)

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Could the women’s 100m feature another Jamaican sweep?

It’s hard to overhype Jamaica’s strength in the the women’s 100m, which will have its semifinal and final rounds during the evening session on Sunday. The Caribbean island nation will be represented at Oregon22 by the trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The three women swept the Olympic podium last summer in Tokyo and appear poised to repeat the feat in Eugene.

Fraser-Pryce, a four-time 100m world champion, owns the fastest three times of the year so far. Thompson-Herah is the two-time reigning Olympic champion in the 100m (and the 200m), while Jackson beat both athletes at Jamaica’s trials last month. Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah have also shown they are in striking distance of Florence Griffith-Joyner‘s long-standing 10.49 world record, set in 1988.

The biggest surprise of U.S. Championships was Sha’Carri Richardson missing the U.S. team in both the 100m and 200m. The U.S. still has a very fast contingent in 2022 U.S. champion Melissa Jefferson (Georgetown, South Carolina), Aleia Hobbs (New Orleans, Louisiana), and Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry (Miami, Florida).

Other women’s events to watch on Sunday at Oregon22:

The morning session features the women’s hammer final, where American DeAnna Price enters as the defending world champion.

enters as the defending world champion. The evening session will feature the women’s pole vault final. American Sandi Morris, who has finished as runner-up at the last two world championships, will be aiming to win her first outdoor world title after posting four of the five best marks so far this season. Her biggest competition is likely to be her training partner, reigning Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte.

How to watch:

Peacock, CNBC (9-11:30 a.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (2-4:30 p.m. ET)

Peacock, CNBC (8-10 p.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (10-11 p.m. ET, 10-11 p.m. PT*)

Monday, July 18, 2022

Can Faith Kipyegon further her legacy as the greatest women’s 1500m runner?

The women’s 1500m will feature a very speedy international field, with Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon expected to lead the way. Kipyegon is the two-time reigning Olympic champion and 2017 world champion in this event, but she’ll be looking to reclaim her world title after finishing as runner-up in 2019 (behind Sifan Hassan).

The U.S. will be represented by 2022 U.S. champion Sinclaire Johnson (Longwood, Florida), Cory McGee (Pass Christian, Mississippi) and Elle St. Pierre (Montgomery, Vermont). Johnson, who competed collegiately for Oklahoma State, is entered in her first global championship, while McGee and St. Piette both competed at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Other Oregon22 events to keep tabs on on Monday:

The morning session features the women’s marathon, where the U.S. will be represented by Sara Hall , Emma Bates , and Keira D’Amato . Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel was initially slated to compete in Eugene, but she withdrew due to injury and an ongoing therapeutic use exemption.

, , and . Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist was initially slated to compete in Eugene, but she withdrew due to injury and an ongoing therapeutic use exemption. The evening session will also feature the women’s triple jump final, in which world record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela is a heavy favorite. All three Americans — Keturah Orji, Tori Franklin, and Jasmine Moore — also have podium potential.

How to watch:

Peacock, USA Network (9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET)

Peacock (12:30-4 p.m. ET)

Peacock (8-11 p.m. ET)

USA Network (11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET, same-day delay)

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

With Russia banned, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh is high jump favorite

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh is the women’s high jump favorite after posting the three best marks of 2022 so far. Mahuchikh, 20, also won the indoor world title in March after fleeing her hometown of Dnipropetrovsk following Russia’s invasion.

Fellow Ukrainian Iryna Gerashchenko, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, should also be in the mix. And don’t count out American Vashti Cunningham, the 2019 world bronze medalist.

Also of note: Three-time reigning world champion Mariya Lasitskene will be absent as a result of World Athletics’ ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes following the invasion of Ukraine. Lasitskene previously competed as an “Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA),” as a result of World Athletics’ other ongoing ban on Russia due the country’s state-sponsored doping program.

Other events to follow: women’s 400m hurdles (heats), women’s 200m (semifinals)

How to watch:

Peacock (8-11 p.m. ET)

USA Network (11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET, same-day delay)

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Valarie Allman, best female discus thrower in a generation, aims for first world championship title

Reigning Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman enters Oregon 22 as the favorite, having recorded six of the top ten throws this year. In April, she broke her American record with a 71.46-meter throw, the world’s best mark in 30 years. (As of this writing, the top 69 throws in history were all recorded prior to 1993, including many dubious marks by athletes from countries with organized doping programs.)

Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic, a two-time Olympic champion, could become the first woman to win five world medals in discus.

Other events to follow on Wednesday:

The women’s steeplechase final will be held in the evening. The U.S. has won at least one medal in the event at each of the last four global championships (Olympics/world championships) thanks to the results of Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs. They’ll be joined in Eugene by Courtney Wayment, who had a stellar season for BYU that saw her win the NCAA title and break the collegiate record.

How to watch: Peacock, USA Network (7:30-11 p.m. ET)

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Abby Steiner is best U.S. hope in stacked 200m field

The women’s 200m is expected to feature a stacked field. The U.S. contingent is likely to be led by Kentucky’s Abby Steiner, who had a breakthrough performance at NCAA championships, setting a new NCAA 200m record and finishing on the podium in four events (1st in 200m and 4x400m relay, 2nd in 4x100m relay, 3rd in 100m).

Still, Steiner will face tough competition from veteran international stars, including reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain and the Jamaican trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Jackson owns the fastest time of the year so far (21.55).

Other events to keep tabs on: women’s 800m (heats)

How to watch: Peacock, USA Network (8-11 p.m. ET)

Friday, July 22, 2022

Will Sydney McLaughlin break her world record again?

Sydney McLaughlin has revolutionized the 400m hurdles in the last year. At the 2019 World Championships, she crossed the line in what would have been a world record time, if not for U.S. teammate Dalilah Muhammad who claimed the record (52.16) – and world title – by 0.07 seconds.

McLaughlin has since taken control of that world record, breaking it at U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 (51.90), then at the Tokyo Olympics (51.46), and then again at U.S. Championships in June (51.41).

Also on the schedule at Oregon22: Finals in the women’s 400m and javelin. Two-time reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo is the favorite in the 400m. She finished as runner-up in 2019 to Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, who is currently serving a suspension for missed doping tests. The U.S. will be represented by Talitha Diggs, Kendall Ellis, and Lynna Irby.

How to watch:

Peacock (9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET)

Peacock, USA Network (8:30-11 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Jamaica looks to repeat in women’s 4x100m relay

Jamaica is the heavy favorite in the 4x100m relay, thanks to the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, plus and Kemba Nelson. The world record — set by the U.S. at the 2012 London Olympics — could be on notice.

Other events to keep tabs on: the women’s 5000m final, where the U.S. contingent includes Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer, and Emily Infeld.

How to watch:

Peacock (12:50-4 p.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (2-3 p.m. ET)

Peacock, CNBC (8-9 p.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (9-11 p.m. ET, 9-11 p.m. PT*)

Sunday, July 24, 2022

After Olympic breakthrough, Athing Mu leads women’s 800m field

The final day of competition features a jam-packed schedule, including finals in the women’s long jump, 800m, 100m hurdles, and 4x400m relay.

In the women’s 800m, the U.S. could win its first ever world title in the event, with the American contingent led by reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu (Trenton, New Jersey). Mu, 20, owns three of the top five times so far this year.

Fellow U.S. teammates Raevyn Rogers (Houston, Texas) and Ajee Wilson (Neptune, New Jersey), who claimed silver and bronze respectively at 2019 Worlds, should also be in the mix. Rogers also won Olympic bronze last summer, while Wilson claimed the indoor world title earlier this year.

Other events to follow: The U.S. is the favorite in the women’s 4x400m relay, having claimed the last seven Olympic titles and six of the last seven world championship titles in the event. The women’s 100m hurdles final is expected to feature a showdown between reigning Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who represents Puerto Rico, and world record holder Keni Harrison.

How to watch:

Peacock (9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. ET)

Peacock (12:30-3 p.m. ET)

Peacock, CNBC (8-9 p.m. ET)

Peacock, NBC (9-11 p.m. ET, 9-11 p.m. PT*)

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this report.

