2022 Concacaf W Championship: How to watch, USWNT schedule, scores, Olympic qualifying explained

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship (July 4-18) is in full swing in Monterrey, Mexico. Tonight the USWNT will take on Costa Rica in semifinal #1, while Canada and Jamaica go head-to-head in semifinal #2.

By reaching the semifinal round, all four teams have secured a spot at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but Olympic qualification is still on the line (more below).

Here’s a look at the tournament format and schedule, World Cup and Olympic qualification processes, results and scores, and details on how to watch every USWNT game.

How to watch the 2022 Concacaf W Championship

In the United States, Paramount+ will be the streaming home of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. In addition, select games will be broadcast on linear TV.

2022 Concacaf W Championship Playoffs

Concacaf Games Today, Thursday, July 14, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Semifinal #1 (USWNT vs. Costa Rica) – Estadio Universitario (TV: CBS Sports Network; Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Semifinal #2: (Canada vs. Jamaica) – Estadio Universitario (TV: CBS Sports Network; Streaming: Paramount+)

Monday, July 18, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Third-place game (Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2) – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

10:00 pm ET: Championship game (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2) – Estadio BBVA (Streaming: Paramount+)

Results and scores from group play

See below for a full tournament schedule, including how to watch all USWNT games. All games are listed in eastern time (ET). USWNT games are in bold.

Monday, July 4, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Haiti – Estadio Universitario ( USWNT won 3-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: Mexico vs Jamaica – Estadio Universitario (Jamaica won 1-0)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Costa Rica vs Panama – Estadio BBVA ( Costa Rica won 3-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio BBVA (Canada won 6-0)

Thursday, July 7, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs USWNT – Estadio BBVA ( USWNT won 5-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: Haiti vs Mexico – Estadio BBVA (Haiti won 3-0)

Friday, July 8, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Trinidad and Tobago vs Costa Rica – Estadio Universitario ( Costa Rica won 4-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: Panama vs Canada – Estadio Universitario (Canada won 1-0)

Monday, July 11, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Canada vs Costa Rica – Estadio BBVA ( Canada won 2-0 )

) 7:00 pm ET: Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio Universitario ( Panama won 1-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs Haiti – Estadio BBVA ( Jamaica won 4-0 )

) 10:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Mexico – Estadio Universitario (USA won 1-0)

How does the 2022 Concacaf W Championship work?

Eight teams, divided into two groups, are competing in the Concacaf W Championship. The tournament kicks off with round-robin tournament within each group:

Group A : United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti

: United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti Group B: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

How do teams qualify for the Women’s Soccer World Cup?

At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout semifinal round and, more importantly, qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The two third-ranked teams in each group will qualify for an inter-confederation World Cup playoff, which will be held in February 2023.

What about Olympic qualification?

The winner of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship will qualify for the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The runner-up and third-place teams will qualify for the Concacaf Olympic play-in, which will be held in September 2023.

To put it bluntly: if you don’t finish in the top-three this July in Mexico, you’re out of the Olympics two years from now in Paris.

