Allyson Felix extends medal record, concludes career with mixed 4x400m bronze

Allyson Felix concluded her career on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with world championship bronze.

Competing in her 10th — and final — world championships, Felix ran the second leg of the 4x400m mixed relay for the U.S. team that included Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon.

The U.S. crossed the line in 3:10.16, behind the Dominican Republic (3:09.82) and the Netherlands (3:09.90). Simon, who was fifth at U.S. Championships in the women’s 400m in June, had a lead heading into the homestretch, but was passed in the final meters by Fiordaliza Cofil (DOM) and Femke Bol (NED).

Friday night’s final likely marked Felix’s final world championship appearance. She is not currently expected to compete in the women’s 4x400m relay next week. That said, she does have one final run left: a street race on August 7 in Los Angeles, hosted by Athleta.

Felix entered Eugene with the most track and field world championship medals (18) and world titles (13) in history, but extends her overall medal count to 19 with the bronze. Usain Bolt, the second most decorated track and field athlete in world championship history, retired with 14 world medals and 11 world titles.

Felix also retires with 30 combined global outdoor championships medals (Worlds/Olympics).

This photo of Cammy watching her mom's final world championship race. 🥹 "This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter." – @allysonfelix in April (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/eLpvLZ4PEb — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) July 16, 2022

