Allyson Felix extends medal record, concludes career with mixed 4x400m bronze

By Jul 15, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT
Athletics: World Championship
Getty Images
0 Comments

Allyson Felix concluded her career on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with world championship bronze.

Competing in her 10th — and final — world championships, Felix ran the second leg of the 4x400m mixed relay for the U.S. team that included Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon. 

The U.S. crossed the line in 3:10.16, behind the Dominican Republic (3:09.82) and the Netherlands (3:09.90). Simon, who was fifth at U.S. Championships in the women’s 400m in June, had a lead heading into the homestretch, but was passed in the final meters by Fiordaliza Cofil (DOM) and Femke Bol (NED).

Friday night’s final likely marked Felix’s final world championship appearance. She is not currently expected to compete in the women’s 4x400m relay next week. That said, she does have one final run left: a street race on August 7 in Los Angeles, hosted by Athleta.

RELATED: Allyson Felix has a retirement date, but her legacy is still evolving

Felix entered Eugene with the most track and field world championship medals (18) and world titles (13) in history, but extends her overall medal count to 19 with the bronze. Usain Bolt, the second most decorated track and field athlete in world championship history, retired with 14 world medals and 11 world titles.

Felix also retires with 30 combined global outdoor championships medals (Worlds/Olympics).

Read more about the first day of competition at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships over on Olympic Talk

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More Track and Field News

2022 USATF Outdoor ChampionshipsValarie Allman wins the Women Discus Final during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships.
Valarie Allman in position for historic first at 2022 World Track and Field...
Athletes leap over a water jump at Hayward Field
2022 World Track and Field Championships: Day-by-day guide to the women’s...
Sydney McLaughlin leaps over a hurdle
The only record Sydney McLaughlin doesn’t own? It’s on the line...