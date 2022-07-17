Video: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins fifth 100m world title, leads Jamaican podium sweep

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the fastest woman in the world. Again.

Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m on Sunday night at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in a championship record of 10.67 seconds. In doing so, the 35-year-old becomes the first athlete to win five world titles in an individual running event, as well as the oldest world champion in an individual event on the track.

Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican sweep of the women’s 100m podium, with Shericka Jackson claiming silver in 10.73 (personal best) and Elaine Thompson-Herah picking up bronze in 10.81. (A video highlight of the women’s 100m final is embedded above.)

The three Jamaican women also swept the podium at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, though in a different order (Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, Jackson). All three are also slated to compete in the 200m — as well as the 4x100m relay — later this week at Hayward Field.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – 100m Results at Major Championships

2008 Beijing Olympics: Gold

2009 World Championships: Gold

2011 World Championships: 4th

2012 London Olympics: Gold

2013 World Championships: Gold

2015 World Championships: Gold

2016 Rio Olympics: Bronze

2017 World Championships: Did not compete – went into labor with son Zyon during women’s 100m final

2019 World Championships: Gold

2021 Tokyo Olympics: Silver

2022 World Championships: Gold

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 100m world silver medalist, finished fourth in a national record of 10.83. Americans Aleia Hobbs (10.92) and Melissa Jefferson (11.03) finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

2022 World Track and Field Championships: Day-by-day guide to the women’s events at Oregon22

For a full recap of day three of competition at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, head over to OlympicTalk.

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this story.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC