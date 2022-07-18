Video: Yulimar Rojas three-peats in triple jump, Tori Franklin ends U.S. drought

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas leapt to her third straight triple jump title on Monday night at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Rojas recorded a mark of 15.47 meters on her second attempt to become the first woman to win three world titles in the triple jump. Rojas is the only female triple jumper to surpass 15.40 meters in the last 25 years, something she’s done six times now. The 26-year-old also claimed gold at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where she set the current world record of 15.67 meters.

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts claimed her second straight world silver medal with a mark of 14.89m, while Tori Franklin picked up bronze with her fifth attempt of 14.72m to become the first U.S. woman to win a triple jump world medal. (A video highlight of the women’s triple jump final is embedded above.)

Franklin’s bronze contributes to the unprecedented success U.S. women have had in field events at these 2022 World Championships. Chase Ealey won gold in shot put, the first American woman to accomplish the feat. For the first time in world championship history, the U.S. also put two women on the podium in both pole vault (Katie Nageotte, Sandi Morris) and hammer throw (Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid).

Also on Monday night, Anna Hall won bronze in the women’s heptathlon.

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this story.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC