2022 Evian Championship: How to watch, who’s playing at LPGA’s fourth major

World No. 2 Minjee Lee looks to defend her title this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, and she arrives in Evian-les-Bains, France, as the favorite ahead of the LPGA’s fourth of five majors this season.

The 26-year-old Australian highlights the field at Evian Resort Golf Club, where she’ll aim to add a third major championship title to her resume after a runaway victory at the U.S. Women’s Open last month. But she’ll face stiff competition from the likes of world No. 1 and 13-time LPGA winner Jin Young Ko and American powerhouse Nelly Korda, who’s making just her fifth start since recovering from surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

The field of 132 players — which will be cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes — will compete for the $1 million winner’s check, with the total purse raised to $6.5 million, marking an increase of $2 million from 2021.

How to watch the 2022 Evian Championship (all times ET):

Thursday: 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; 7-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Golf Channel digital and Peacock (streaming)

5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; 7-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Golf Channel digital and Peacock (streaming) Friday: 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; 7-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Golf Channel digital and Peacock (streaming)

5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; 7-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Golf Channel digital and Peacock (streaming) Saturday: 5:30-9 a.m., Golf Channel; 9-11 a.m., CNBC and Peacock

5:30-9 a.m., Golf Channel; 9-11 a.m., CNBC and Peacock Sunday: 5:30-9 a.m., Golf Channel; 9-11 a.m., CNBC and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2022 Evian Championship:

Evian’s deep field features nine of the top 10 and 22 of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, as well as eight past champions — including seven who’ve won since the event became a major — plus 14 winners from the 2022 season. Notables missing this week include Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang. Players to watch for include:

Jin Young Ko, world No. 1 and two-time major winner (2019 Evian champion)

world No. 1 and two-time major winner (2019 Evian champion) Minjee Lee , defending champion and 2022 U.S. Women’s Open champ

, defending champion and 2022 U.S. Women’s Open champ Nelly Korda , reigning Olympic gold medalist (seven LPGA titles)

, reigning Olympic gold medalist (seven LPGA titles) Lydia Ko , two-time major winner (2015 Evian champion)

, two-time major winner (2015 Evian champion) Atthaya Thitikul, 19-year-old rookie and winner of the 2022 JTBC Classic

19-year-old rookie and winner of the 2022 JTBC Classic Jennifer Kupcho , 2022 Chevron Championship winner (three wins in 2022)

, 2022 Chevron Championship winner (three wins in 2022) Brooke Henderson, 2022 ShopRite Classic winner (11 LPGA titles)

As per tradition, notable amateurs will join the field, including:

Anna Davis , 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion

, 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Jess Baker , 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ

, 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ Jensen Castle , 2021 U.S. Women’s Am winner

, 2021 U.S. Women’s Am winner Rose Zhang , 2022 NCAA champion and 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior winner

, 2022 NCAA champion and 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior winner Rachel Heck, winner of the 2021 NCAA individual title

About Evian Resort Golf Club’s Champions Course:

The Evian Resort Golf Club’s Champions Course now stands as the only women’s major venue never to have moved since the tournament’s inception in 2000 (then known as the Evian Masters) and its designation as a major in 2013. Perched on the hillside between Lake Geneva and the snowcapped Alps, the Champions Course plays to a par 71 (35-36) and stretches to 6,527 yards.

Located in eastern France in the town of Evian-les-Bains, the club originally opened in 1905 with a nine-hole course, and an additional nine was added in 1922. The entire 18 holes were redesigned by Cabell B. Robinson in 1988-90, with significant renovations done by Steve Smyers along with Jeremy Slessor and Dave Sampson of European Tour Design prior to the 2013 Evian Championship.

Tournament course record: 61, set by Hyo Joo Kim in the first round in 2014, and matched by Jeongeun Lee6 in the second round in 2021 and Leona Maguire in the fourth round in 2021.

Last year at the 2021 Evian Championship:

Australia’s Minjee Lee mounted an epic comeback during last year’s final round at Evian Resort, shooting a bogey-free 64 on Sunday to rally from seven strokes back and then beating 54-hole leader Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff. Lee won with a two-putt birdie on the first playoff hole.

Lee birdied four of her last five holes of regulation to finish tied with Lee6 at 18-under 266. In the playoff, she hit her second shot to 8 feet, while Lee6 hit hers into a creek in front of the green and could not match birdie.

The NBC research team contributed to this report.