Caster Semenya, in world championship return, doesn’t advance to 5000m final (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Caster Semenya returned to her first global championship in five years on Wednesday night, albeit not in her preferred event.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion at 800m, entered the 5000m at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She placed 13th in her heat — 53 seconds behind Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay — and will not move on to the women’s 5000m final.

2022 World Track and Field Championships: Day-by-day guide to the women’s events at Oregon22

Semenya, 31, is currently barred from running her best event due to World Athletics rules that cap testosterone levels for athletes in the women’s 400m through the mile. Semenya has made multiple unsuccessful appeals against the current regulations, which went into effect in 2019. Her most recent appeal — to the European Court of Human Rights — has not yet been adjudicated.

Semenya did not originally qualify for this year’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, but moved up after higher-ranked women did not enter the competition.

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this report.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC