2022 U.S. Classic field headlined by Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USA Gymnastics on Thursday announced the athletes who will compete at the 2022 U.S. Classic from July 28-31 in Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

The women’s field is headlined by 2021 world all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 2021 world all-around bronze medalist Kayla DiCello. Both Wong and DiCello were also alternates for the 2021 U.S. Olympic team. Other standouts include 2021 U.S. junior all-around champion Katelyn Jong and 2021 world team member Konnor McClain.

No members of last year’s U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team are slated to compete at the 2022 U.S. Classic, but two are expected to make their elite return as soon as August. The U.S. Classic is the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for next month’s U.S. Championships in Tampa, but Olympians have a bye. The U.S. team for the 2022 World Championships (October 29-November 6, 2022 in Liverpool, England) will be decided following U.S. Championships.

Where are the six members of the 2021 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team?

While Simone Biles has left the door open for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she also hasn’t publicly announced a timeline for her potential return

has left the door open for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she also hasn’t publicly announced a timeline for her potential return Jade Carey competed at Oregon State this past season and confirmed in April that she is making her return to elite gymnastics. She participated in a USA Gymnastics national team camp earlier this month and is expected to compete at U.S. Championships in August

competed at Oregon State this past season and confirmed in April that she is making her return to elite gymnastics. She participated in a USA Gymnastics national team camp earlier this month and is expected to compete at U.S. Championships in August Jordan Chiles competed at UCLA this past season and a representative said she is training for U.S. Championships

competed at UCLA this past season and a representative said she is training for U.S. Championships Suni Lee , the Olympic all-around gold medalist, competed for Auburn. She attended the same national team camp as Carey this month, but doesn’t plan to return to elite competition this summer

, the Olympic all-around gold medalist, competed for Auburn. She attended the same national team camp as Carey this month, but doesn’t plan to return to elite competition this summer Of the four collegiate gymnasts, only Grace McCallum is undecided on a potential return to elite competition (as of April)

is undecided on a potential return to elite competition (as of April) MyKayla Skinner, who won Olympic vault silver last summer, is the only member of the U.S. team to retire since Tokyo

2022 U.S. Classic — Senior Women Entry List:

Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics

Adriana Consoli, Pearland, Texas/Pearland Elite

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters

Lauren Little, Mooresville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics

Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics

Camryn Richardson, Pearland , Texas/Pearland Elite

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Classic

The 2022 U.S. Classic runs from July 28-31, 2022. Here’s a look at the TV schedule for the competition:

Saturday, July 30 — Junior Women (Session 2) – 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (Live)

Saturday, July 30 — Senior Women – 7-9 p.m. ET – CNBC (Live)

Sunday, July 31 – Senior Men – 3-5:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (Live)

Saturday, August 6 – Highlight Show – 4-5 p.m. ET – NBC

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC