Video: After Olympic gold, Valarie Allman follows up with historic discus world bronze

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Valarie Allman didn’t win a gold medal, but she still delivered a historic performance.

One year after claiming discus gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Allman won bronze on Wednesday night at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, becoming the first American woman to win a world championship medal in the event.

Allman’s best throw — 68.30 meters — came in the third round. (A video highlight of the women’s discus final is embedded above.)

China’s Feng Bin delivered the surprise of the night, recording a throw of 69.12 meters in the first round that no one else was able to match. Feng was the eighth in qualification and had never thrown farther than 66 meters prior to Wednesday night’s final.

Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic (68.45m) claimed silver to become the first woman to win five discus world medals. Only two women own more world championship medals in an individual event: China’s Gong Lijiao (discus, 7) and Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey (200m, 6).

2022 World Track and Field Championships: On Her Turf’s day-by-day guide

American women have had tremendous success in the field events at these 2022 World Championships in Eugene. Chase Ealey won gold in shot put, the first American woman to accomplish the feat. Tori Franklin became the first U.S. woman to claim a world medal in triple jump, picking up bronze. And for the first time in world championship history, the U.S. also put two women on the podium in both pole vault (Katie Nageotte, Sandi Morris) and hammer throw (Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid).

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this story.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC