Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles after breaking world record in semi (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you waited til the final of the women’s 100m hurdles to tune-in, you missed some big fireworks.

Just under two hours before Sunday night’s final at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record in her semifinal heat.

Her time of 12.12 seconds took eight hundredths off American Keni Harrison‘s mark from 2016 — the largest world record drop in the women’s 100m hurdles in 42 years.

Video of Tobi Amusan breaking the women’s 100m hurdles world record in her semifinal heat:

Amusan, 25, then got back into the start blocks to do it again.

Her time in the final was even faster (12.06), but because of a tailwind of +2.5 m/s, it didn’t lower the world record further.

Amusan is Nigeria’s first ever track and field world champion. The nation — the sixth most populous in the world with 225 million — entered Oregon22 with nine medals in history (four silver, five bronze), and also picked up a silver in women’s long jump on Sunday night thanks to Esme Brume.

“I’ve been that ‘almost girl’ at every championship and finally I can say, ‘God did it!'” Amusan quipped.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson claimed silver (12.23), while reigning Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico picked up bronze (12.23). (Video of the women’s 100m hurdles final is embedded above.)

Alia Armstrong, who just completed her sophomore year at LSU, was the top American in fourth.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison — after clipping the first hurdle — hit another three down the stretch and ultimately recorded a DQ.

For a full recap of the final day of competition at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, head over to OlympicTalk.

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this report.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC