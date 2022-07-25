2022 Women’s Tour de France: How to watch, schedule, race history and more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Women’s Tour de France (known officially as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift) gets underway on Sunday, July 24, marking the first time in a long time (more below) that women will have a chance to compete in an elite, multi-day cycling race across France.

See below for On Her Turf’s full guide to the 2022 Women’s Tour de France, which includes history of the event, details on how to watch (TV/streaming), course info, and more. This guide will continue to be updated throughout the competition.

How to watch the 2022 Women’s Tour de France

NBC Sports will provide coverage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for viewers in the United States. All eight stages will stream on Peacock. Additional encore coverage will also air on CNBC. A full TV/streaming schedule can be found below.

Date Time (ET) Stage Streaming/TV Sun., July 24 7:20 a.m. Stage 1 (LIVE) Peacock 3 p.m. Stage 1 CNBC Mon., July 25 8:15 a.m. Stage 2 (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 26 8:15 a.m. Stage 3 (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 27 8:15 a.m. Stage 4 (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 28 8:15 a.m. Stage 5 (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 29 8:15 a.m. Stage 6 (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 30 9:20 a.m. Stage 7 (LIVE) Peacock Sun. July 31 9:20 a.m. Stage 8 (LIVE) Peacock, CNBC

2022 Tour de France Femmes – Stage Details and Results

As the (Men’s) Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday in Paris, stage one of the women’s race will begin at the Eiffel Tower. In total, the 2022 Tour de France Femmes race will include eight stages, covering 1,029 kilometers (639 miles).

The eight-day race program had to receive an exemption from cycling’s international federation (UCI) as the organization’s regulations state women’s World Tour races should be a maximum of six days with a maximum individual stage length of 160 kilometers.

Stage Date Course Distance Course type Stage Winner Yellow Jersey 1 24 July Paris (Tour Eiffel) to Champs-Élysées 82 km (51 mi) Flat stage Lorena Wiebes (NED) Lorena Wiebes (NED) 2 25 July Meaux to Provins 135 km (84 mi) Hilly stage Marianne Vos (NED) Marianne Vos (NED) 3 26 July Reims to Épernay 133 km (83 mi) Medium-mountain stage 4 27 July Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube 126 km (78 mi) Medium-mountain stage 5 28 July Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 175 km (109 mi) Hilly stage 6 29 July Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim 128 km (80 mi) Flat stage 7 30 July Sélestat to Le Markstein 127 km (79 mi) Mountain stage 8 31 July Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles 123 km (76 mi) Mountain stage

History of the Women’s Tour de France

While 2022 welcomes the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, it isn’t the first time an event like this has been staged. Here’s an abridged history of previous Women’s Tour de France attempts.

1955: The first women’s Tour de France was held as a one-off event and contested separately from the men’s event.

1984: After failing to qualify for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics — the first Olympic Games to include women’s cycling — American Marianne Martin won the first official women’s Tour de France. It was an 18-day race that was held at the same time — and on the same, but shortened, courses — as the men’s event. The event was organized by the Société du Tour de France, which later became part of the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

won the first official women’s Tour de France. It was an 18-day race that was held at the same time — and on the same, but shortened, courses — as the men’s event. The event was organized by the Société du Tour de France, which later became part of the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO). 1985-1989: The women’s Tour de France continued to be held alongside the men’s race. Italy’s Maria Canins won in 1985 and 1986, before France’s Jeannie Longo claimed three straight titles. After 1989, event organizers decided to drop the women’s event from the Tour de France program.

won in 1985 and 1986, before France’s claimed three straight titles. After 1989, event organizers decided to drop the women’s event from the Tour de France program. 1990-1993: Without sanctioning from Tour de France organizers, a new women’s race was created and held separately from the men’s event.

1992-2009: French Journalist Pierre Boue launched the Tour Cycliste Féminin in 1992. After ASO claimed trademark infringement in 1998, the race’s name changed to the “Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale.” This version of the race also had its fair share of challenges with funding, logistics, and media coverage. The final Grande Boucle in 2009 was the shortest of them all, just four stages and 306 kilometers.

launched the Tour Cycliste Féminin in 1992. After ASO claimed trademark infringement in 1998, the race’s name changed to the “Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale.” This version of the race also had its fair share of challenges with funding, logistics, and media coverage. The final Grande Boucle in 2009 was the shortest of them all, just four stages and 306 kilometers. 2013: Emma Pooley , Kathryn Bertine , Marianne Vos , and Chrissie Wellington submitted a petition to Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme demanding that women be allowed to race the Tour de France. “While many women’s sports face battles of inequity, road cycling remains one of the worst offenders: fewer race opportunities, no televised coverage, shorter distances, and therefore salary and prize money inequity,” the petition read.

, , , and submitted a petition to Tour de France director demanding that women be allowed to race the Tour de France. “While many women’s sports face battles of inequity, road cycling remains one of the worst offenders: fewer race opportunities, no televised coverage, shorter distances, and therefore salary and prize money inequity,” the petition read. 2014-2021: In response to the petition, ASO created “La Course by Le Tour de France.” Between 2014 and 2021, it was held as either a one- or two-day race, but it often felt more like a token gesture than a competitive event.

June 2021: ASO announced that the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Swift, an eight-stage race, would debut in 2022.

2022 Women’s Tour de France Teams

A total of 24 teams will compete in 2022 Women’s Tour de France. That includes the 14 UCI Women’s WorldTeams, plus the three best 2021 UCI Women’s Continental teams and seven invitational teams.

UCI Women’s WorldTeams:

Canyon / / SRAM Racing (GER)

EF Education – Tibco – SVB (USA)

FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope (FRA)

Human Powered Health (USA)

Liv Racing Xstra (NED)

Movistar Team Women (ESP)

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad (SUI)

Team BikeExchange – Jayco (AUS)

Team DSM (NED)

Team Jumbo – Visma (NED)

Team SD Worx (NED)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team ADQ (UAE)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

Three best 2021 UCI Women’s Continental teams:

Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team (GER)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)

Valcar – Travel & Service (ITA)

Invited teams:

AG Insurance – NXTG Team (NED)

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (FRA)

Cofidis Women Team (FRA)

Le Col Wahoo (GBR)

Plantur – Pura (BEL)

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime (FRA)

St Michel – Auber 93 (FRA)

2022 Tour de France Femmes Prize Money

The total prize pot is €250,000 euros (approx. $262,437 USD). The winner of the overall classification will receive €50,000 euros (approx. $52,487 USD).

