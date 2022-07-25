Marianne Vos leads Women’s Tour de France as stage two brings crashes and chaos

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

After two days of racing at the 2022 Women’s Tour de France, the yellow jersey belongs to Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

Vos, considered the greatest female cyclist in history, won a dramatic uphill sprint, beating out Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing) at the line. That trio — plus Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo, and Maike van der Duin — pulled away from the peloton with about 17 kilometers remaining.

“I didn’t expect that we would break away and stay away,” Vos said in her broadcast interview. “(The team) brought me perfectly into this bell lap and to this sprint.”

It was a turnaround from Sunday, the inaugural day of the Tour de France Femmes avec Swift, when Vos was out-sprinted at the line by fellow Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM). Wiebes is now ranked sixth in the general classification after finishing Monday’s stage 29 seconds back.

All hail the queen of cycling! 👑 Marianne Vos accelerates down the stretch to win Stage 2 of @LeTourFemmes. pic.twitter.com/HIRQKKwL2F — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 25, 2022

Stage two — a 135-kilometer hilly ride from Meaux to Provins — saw multiple, nasty crashes in the final 30 kilometers, including one that took out Italian Marta Cavalli.

Cavalli — who won both the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne Feminine earlier this year — initially resumed racing, but later abandoned.

You can watch a replay of stage two of the 2022 Women’s Tour de France via Peacock. A full schedule and viewing guide can be found here.