2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur: How to watch, who’s playing at Chambers Bay

Rising Kentucky senior Jensen Castle takes aim at her 2021 title defense when the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur kicks off Monday at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Wash.

The Women’s Am, which runs Aug. 8-15, is hosted by the United States Golf Association and is one of the organization’s original three championships. The tournament was first conducted in 1895, shortly after the inaugural men’s U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open, and has been conducted every year since, except 1917-18, when it was suspended due to World War I, and 1942-45, when it was suspended due to World War II.

The winner receives multiple exemptions from qualifying several USGA championships including the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, the next 10 U.S. Women’s Amateurs (if eligible), the next 10 U.S. Girls’ Juniors (if eligible), the next 15 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateurs (or 15 years from the time the player becomes eligible), and the next 15 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateurs (or 15 years from the time the player becomes eligible).

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur

Coverage of the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur from Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash., can be found on Golf Channel, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

DAY/DATE NETWORK TIME (all times ET) PROGRAM Wednesday, Aug. 10 Golf Channel 6-9 p.m. Round of 64 Thursday, Aug. 11 Golf Channel 7-10 p.m. Round of 16 Friday, Aug. 12 Golf Channel 7-10 p.m. Quarterfinals Saturday, Aug. 13 Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. Semifinals Sunday, Aug. 14 Golf Channel 7-10 p.m. Final

Who’s playing in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur

The field for the 122nd U.S. U.S. Women’s Amateur features 156 players from 14 countries, including the United States, which boasts competitors representing 34 states. The oldest competitors, both age 60, are Martha Leach of Hebron, Ky., and Ellen Port of St. Louis, Mo., while the youngest competitors are 13-year-olds Anna Fang of San Diego, Calif., and Alice Ziyi Zhao of Irvine, Calif.

Eight competitors rank inside the top 35 on the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking as of Aug. 3:

No. 3 Rachel Heck , 20, Memphis, Tenn.

, 20, Memphis, Tenn. No. 6 Tsubasa Kajitani , 18, Japan

, 18, Japan No. 9 Emilia Migliaccio , 23, Cary, N.C.

, 23, Cary, N.C. No. 11 Amari Avery , 18, of Riverside, Calif.

, 18, of Riverside, Calif. No. 13 Rachel Kuehn , 21, Asheville, N.C.

, 21, Asheville, N.C. No. 23 Bohyun Park , 19, South Korea

, 19, South Korea No. 27 Megha Ganne, 18, Holmdel, N.J.

18, Holmdel, N.J. No. 32 Brooke Seay, 21, San Diego, Calif.

Missing from the field is No. 1-ranked amateur Rose Zhang, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner and reigning NCAA individual champion. Zhang and four other top-25 players – Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad (No. 2), England’s Caley McGinty (No. 10), reigning Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis (No. 18) and Japan’s Mizuki Hashimoto (No. 22) – played in the LPGA’s final major of 2022, the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland, which concluded on Sunday.

2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur format, schedule of play

A starting field of 156 players will compete at Chambers Bay, starting with two rounds of 18-hole stroke play on Aug. 8-9. The field will be cut to the top 64 players for match play, who will compete in single-elimination rounds of 18-hole match play until the two finalists are determined. The championship will be contested over a 36 holes of match play on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Practice rounds will take place Aug. 6-7, with the championship schedule as follows:

Aug. 8: First round, stroke play

First round, stroke play Aug. 9: Second round, stroke play

Second round, stroke play Aug. 10: Round of 64, match play

Round of 64, match play Aug. 11: Rounds of 32 and 16, match play

Rounds of 32 and 16, match play Aug. 12: Quarterfinal round, match play

Quarterfinal round, match play Aug. 13: Semifinal round, match play

Semifinal round, match play Aug. 14: 36-hole championship final, match play

Last year at the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur

Jensen Castle captured headlines – and the title – last year at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., when the then-20-year-old became just the third No. 63 seed to win a national championship (and the first woman to achieve the feat) since the tournament began using the seeding format in the mid-1980s.

Castle, who hails from West Columbia, S.C., was a rising junior at the University of Kentucky last summer when she defeated University of Arizona All-American Yu-Chiang (Vivian) Hou, 2 and 1, in the 36-hole final. Castle survived a 12-for-2 playoff to qualify for the match-play portion of the tournament, and then proceeded to win her next six matches, including a 19-hole semifinal over then-world No. 2 Rachel Heck.

About Chambers Bay

The 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur marks the fourth USGA championship held at Chambers Bay, a public golf course located in University Place, Wash. The course, designed by Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 2007, traverses 250 acres of rugged landscape along Puget Sound. Built on the site of a former sand- and gravel-mining operation, the course is the centerpiece of a 930-acre park owned by Pierce County.

Previous USGA championships at Chambers Bay include the 2010 men’s U.S. Amateur, won by Peter Uihlein, the 2015 men’s U.S. Open, won by Jordan Spieth, and the 2021 men’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball won by Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III.