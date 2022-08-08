Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain

By Aug 8, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT
Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Fever.
Getty Images
The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain.

Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season.

To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner to a hardship contract. Turner previously played three seasons with the franchise (2017-2019). Earlier this season, she signed hardship contracts with both the Minnesota Lynx (four games) and Atlanta Dream (two games).

The Phoenix Mercury (14-19) are currently eighth in the WNBA standings and are one of six teams in contention for three remaining playoff berths. The Mercury have three regular season games left, including a pivotal contest against the No. 10 Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

