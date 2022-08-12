2022 WNBA Playoffs: Qualified teams, playoff format, game schedule and more

By Aug 12, 2022, 10:02 AM EDT
2021 WNBA Playoffs: Candace Parker helped the Chicago Sky reach the 2021 WNBA Finals
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and four others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).

This guide will continue to be updated so bookmark this page and check back for updates through the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

When are the WNBA Playoffs?

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs begin on Wednesday, August 17, just three days after the conclusion of the regular season.

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to change time/network.

DATE

TIME WINDOWS (ET)

ROUND

NUMBER OF GAMES 

TV NETWORK 
Wednesday, 8/17/22 7pm and 9pm Round 1 – Game 1 2 ESPN2
Thursday, 8/18/22 7pm and 9pm Round 1 – Game 1 2 ESPNU, ESPN 2
Saturday, 8/20/22 12pm and 9pm Round 1 – Game 2 2 ESPN2
Sunday, 8/21/22 12pm and 4pm Round 1 – Game 2 2 ABC, ESPN2
Tuesday, 8/23/22 7pm and 9pm Round 1 – Game 3 (if necessary) 2* ESPN2
Wednesday, 8/24/22 7pm and 9pm Round 1 – Game 3 (if necessary) 2* ESPN2
Sunday, 8/28/22 4pm and 8pm Semifinals – Game 1 2 ESPN, ESPN2
Wednesday, 8/31/22 7pm and 9pm Semifinals -Game 2 2 ESPN2
Sunday, 9/4/22 1pm and 3pm Semifinals – Game 3 2 ESPN2, ABC
Tuesday, 9/6/22 8pm and 10pm Semifinals – Game 4 (if necessary) 2* ESPN2
Thursday, 9/8/22 8pm and 10pm Semifinals – Game 5 (if necessary) 2* ESPN2
Sunday, 9/11/22 3pm WNBA Finals – Game 1 1 ABC
Tuesday, 9/13/22 9pm WNBA Finals – Game 2 1 ESPN
Thursday, 9/15/22 9pm WNBA Finals – Game 3 1 ESPN
Sunday, 9/18/22 3pm WNBA Finals – Game 4 (if necessary) 1* ESPN
Tuesday, 9/20/22 9pm WNBA Finals – Game 5 (if necessary) 1* ESPN

How do teams qualify for the WNBA Playoffs?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) will clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs.

If teams are tied in the standings, they will be separated using the tiebreak procedure laid out here.

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs?

As of Friday, August 12, six WNBA teams have clinched a playoff berth:

  • Chicago Sky
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Connecticut Sun
  • Seattle Storm
  • Washington Mystics
  • Dallas Wings

Four WNBA teams are in contention for the remaining two playoff spots:

  • Minnesota Lynx (14-20)
  • Atlanta Dream (14-20)
  • New York Liberty (14-20)
  • Phoenix Mercury (14-20)

Two teams have been eliminated from playoff contention:

  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • Indiana Fever

How will the 2022 WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format will be in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

FIRST ROUND:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

SEMIFINALS:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA FINALS:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

