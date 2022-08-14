The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and four others are in contention for the final two berths (clinching scenarios below). To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).
Clinching Scenarios for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs
With the regular season coming to a close today, there are four WNBA teams in contention for the final two playoff spots. Here’s how each team can clinch a spot in the playoffs, which start on Wednesday.
- Phoenix Mercury: can clinch with a win OR if the Minnesota Lynx lose
- New York Liberty: can clinch with a win OR if the Mercury win AND Lynx lose
- Minnesota Lynx: can clinch with a win AND loss by New York Liberty or Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream: can clinch with a win AND if the Mercury lose
How do teams qualify for the WNBA Playoffs?
At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) will clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs.
If teams are tied in the standings, they will be separated using the tiebreak procedure laid out here.
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs?
As of Sunday, August 14, six WNBA teams have clinched a playoff berth:
- Chicago Sky
- Las Vegas Aces
- Connecticut Sun
- Seattle Storm
- Washington Mystics
- Dallas Wings
Four WNBA teams are in contention for the remaining two playoff spots:
- Minnesota Lynx (14-20)
- Atlanta Dream (14-20)
- New York Liberty (14-20)
- Phoenix Mercury (14-20)
Two teams have been eliminated from playoff contention:
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever
When are the WNBA Playoffs?
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs begin on Wednesday, August 17, just three days after the conclusion of the regular season.
Games marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to change time/network.
|
DATE
|
TIME WINDOWS (ET)
|
ROUND
|
NUMBER OF GAMES
|
TV NETWORK
|Wednesday, 8/17/22
|7pm and 9pm
|Round 1 – Game 1
|2
|ESPN2
|Thursday, 8/18/22
|7pm and 9pm
|Round 1 – Game 1
|2
|ESPNU, ESPN 2
|Saturday, 8/20/22
|12pm and 9pm
|Round 1 – Game 2
|2
|ESPN2
|Sunday, 8/21/22
|12pm and 4pm
|Round 1 – Game 2
|2
|ABC, ESPN2
|Tuesday, 8/23/22
|7pm and 9pm
|Round 1 – Game 3 (if necessary)
|2*
|ESPN2
|Wednesday, 8/24/22
|7pm and 9pm
|Round 1 – Game 3 (if necessary)
|2*
|ESPN2
|Sunday, 8/28/22
|4pm and 8pm
|Semifinals – Game 1
|2
|ESPN, ESPN2
|Wednesday, 8/31/22
|7pm and 9pm
|Semifinals -Game 2
|2
|ESPN2
|Sunday, 9/4/22
|1pm and 3pm
|Semifinals – Game 3
|2
|ESPN2, ABC
|Tuesday, 9/6/22
|8pm and 10pm
|Semifinals – Game 4 (if necessary)
|2*
|ESPN2
|Thursday, 9/8/22
|8pm and 10pm
|Semifinals – Game 5 (if necessary)
|2*
|ESPN2
|Sunday, 9/11/22
|3pm
|WNBA Finals – Game 1
|1
|ABC
|Tuesday, 9/13/22
|9pm
|WNBA Finals – Game 2
|1
|ESPN
|Thursday, 9/15/22
|9pm
|WNBA Finals – Game 3
|1
|ESPN
|Sunday, 9/18/22
|3pm
|WNBA Finals – Game 4 (if necessary)
|1*
|ESPN
|Tuesday, 9/20/22
|9pm
|WNBA Finals – Game 5 (if necessary)
|1*
|ESPN
How will the 2022 WNBA Playoffs work?
A new format will be in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
FIRST ROUND:
In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).
SEMIFINALS:
The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).
WNBA FINALS:
The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.
