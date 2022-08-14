Knight and Coyne headline U.S. women’s hockey roster for 2022 Worlds

USA Hockey on Sunday announced the 23-player roster for the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship later this month. The team is headlined by four-time Olympic medalist Hilary Knight, who will make her 12th appearance at a women’s world championship (a USA Hockey record), and three-time Olympic medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, who will compete at her ninth Worlds.

Knight, 33, has been a member of every U.S. world championship roster since 2008. The former Wisconsin Badger owns eight world titles and three world silver medals.

The U.S. roster includes 18 players who won silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year. (A full roster is included below.) Since Beijing, a new head coach — John Wroblewski — was brought in.

Three players will be making their USA Hockey senior national team debut: Hannah Bilka, Taylor Heise, and Rory Guilday. Two players — Lacey Eden and Aerin Frankel — will be making their USA Hockey return. Both Eden (Wisconsin) and Frankel (Northeastern) competed at last summer’s World Championship, but weren’t selected for the Olympic team. Eden was cut in the lead up to Beijing, while Frankel, the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, wasn’t included in the residency program.

Abbey Murphy, a member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic team, wasn’t named to the Worlds roster but was included on the 2022 U.S. Collegiate select team.

All 23 players are either still in college, members of the PWHPA, or playing abroad. Six members of the PHF were invited to the USA Hockey Festival, but none made the world championship roster.

The 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship will be held in Denmark from August 26 through September 4, 2022. It marks the first time that a women’s world championship will be held in an Olympic year. The U.S. will be looking for a bit of revenge and to start a new streak after losing to Canada at both the 2022 Winter Olympics and 2021 World Championship. Team USA entered last August’s world championship having won five straight world titles.

U.S. Roster for the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Goalies:

Aerin Frankel

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

Defenders:

Cayla Barnes

Jincy Dunne

Rory Guilday

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Forwards:

Hannah Bilka

Hannah Brandt

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Lacey Eden

Taylor Heise

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

