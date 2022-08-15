Oksana Masters wins thrilling road race, double gold at Para Cycling Worlds

Just five months after winning seven medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics and becoming the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Oksana Masters was back to dominating in her other sport.

Masters, 33, won both the time trial and road race (H5 classification) at the 2022 UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Quebec. With the wins, Masters — who also claimed Paralympic gold in both events last summer in Tokyo — earned the right to compete in the rainbow jersey next season.

“I never in a million years thought that I was going to be a world champion in one of these (rainbow jerseys), let alone two, especially in the road race,” Masters told Team USA. “I can’t believe it.”

While Masters won the time trial with a two-minute margin, her victory in the two-hour road race came down to a thrilling sprint determined by inches (video highlight embedded below via U.S. Paralympics Cycling).

Two other American women — Katerina (Kate) Brim (H2) and Samantha Bosco (C4) — also won double gold in their respective classifications, while Clara Brown (C3) finished on the podium in both events (gold in the time trial, silver in the road race).

