2022 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, schedule, bracket and more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs begin on Wednesday and the bracket is set. The Las Vegas Aces clinched the No. 1 seed while the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury secured the last two playoff berths on the final day of the regular season.

To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know about the 2022 WNBA Playoffs: which teams qualified, the new playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).

This guide will continue to be updated so bookmark this page and check back for updates throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Which teams qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs?

Here are the eight teams that qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

Las Vegas Aces Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Dallas Wings New York Liberty Phoenix Mercury

The four WNBA teams that didn’t qualify:

Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever

MORE WNBA COVERAGE: Las Vegas Aces lock up No. 1 seed with win over Seattle Storm

When are the WNBA Playoffs?

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs begin this Wednesday, August 17.

2022 WNBA Playoffs – Complete schedule and how to watch

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

First Round Games

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL RESULT Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3* TBD TBD TBD Tuesday 8/23/22 Las Vegas Aces Phoenix Mercury 3* TBD TBD TBD Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3* TBD TBD TBD Wednesday 8/24/22 Seattle Storm Washington Mystics 3* TBD TBD TBD

2022 WNBA Playoffs – Semifinal Schedule

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL Sunday 8/28/22 1 Sunday 8/28/22 1 Wednesday 8/31/22 2 Wednesday 8/31/22 2 Sunday 9/4/22 3 Sunday 9/4/22 3 Tuesday 9/6/22 4* Tuesday 9/6/22 4* Thursday 9/8/22 5* Thursday 9/8/22 5*

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL Sunday 9/11/22 1 Tuesday 9/13/22 2 Thursday 9/15/22 3 Sunday 9/18/22 4* Tuesday 9/20/22 5*

How did teams qualify for the WNBA Playoffs?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs.

2022 WNBA Playoffs Bracket

The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket presented by @Google is set ✅ First round starts this Wednesday, August 17 on ESPN 2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iwULG82YTP — WNBA (@WNBA) August 15, 2022

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format will be in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC