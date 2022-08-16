Aliyah Boston snags spot on USA Basketball training camp roster

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston competes in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament
USA Basketball on Tuesday announced the 28 athletes that will participate in next month’s women’s national team training camp, which will determine the roster for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Headlining the list of invitees are five members of last summer’s gold-medal winning Olympic team: A’ja Wilson, Ariel Atkins, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, and Breanna Stewart. They’ll be joined by all four members of the 3×3 team that won the inaugural Olympic title: Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. A full roster is below.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Elena Delle Donne will be back in the mix after missing 2020 and most of 2021 due to injury, while two-time Olympic gold medalist Angel McCoughtry is also slated to attend after tearing her ACL in 2021 and having her contract bought out by the Minnesota Lynx one week into the 2022 WNBA season.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is the only current college player on the roster, while three WNBA rookies (Shakira Austin, Rhyne Howard, NaLyssa Smith) will be in attendance.

“That’s gonna be super dope,” Gamecocks alum A’ja Wilson said of Boston making the training camp roster. “I think it’s going to be big for Aliyah to be in it… Hopefully I can play alongside her — and against her. I mean, it’s all going to be love and very competitive.”

The 2022 U.S. World Cup team will be very different than the one that won gold at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics as seven members of that roster (Brittney Griner, Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Napheesa Collier) will not be in attendance.

The 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup will be held from September 22-October 1, 2022, in Sydney, Australia.

Name Position  Height  Current Team College
Ariel Atkins G 5-8 Washington Mystics Texas
Shakira Austin C/F 6-5 Washington Mystics Mississippi
Aliyah Boston F/C 6-5 South Carolina South Carolina
Kahleah Copper F/G 6-1 Chicago Sky Rutgers
Elena Delle Donne G/F 6-5 Washington Mystics Delaware
Diamond DeShields G 6-1 Phoenix Mercury Tennessee
Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 New York Liberty Connecticut
Allisha Gray G 6-0 Dallas Wings South Carolina
Chelsea Gray G 5-11 Las Vegas Aces Duke
Dearica Hamby F 6-3 Las Vegas Aces Wake Forest
Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 Washington Mystics Louisville
Natasha Howard F 6-2 New York Liberty Florida State
Rhyne Howard G 6-2 Atlanta Dream Kentucky
Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 New York Liberty Oregon
Brionna Jones F 6-3 Connecticut Sun Maryland
Betnijah Laney G/F 6-0 New York Liberty Rutgers
Jewell Loyd G 5-10 Seattle Storm Notre Dame
Kayla McBride G 5-11 Minnesota Lynx Notre Dame
Angel McCoughtry G/F 6-1 Louisville
Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 Dallas Wings Notre Dame
Kelsey Plum G 5-8 Las Vegas Aces Washington
Aerial Powers F 5-11 Minnesota Lynx Michigan State
NaLyssa Smith F 6-3 Indiana Fever Baylor
Breanna Stewart F/C 6-4 Seattle Storm Connecticut
Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 Connecticut Sun Maryland
Courtney Williams G 5-8 Connecticut Sun South Florida
A’ja Wilson F 6-5 Las Vegas Aces South Carolina
Jackie Young G 6-0 Las Vegas Aces Notre Dame

