Aliyah Boston snags spot on USA Basketball training camp roster

USA Basketball on Tuesday announced the 28 athletes that will participate in next month’s women’s national team training camp, which will determine the roster for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Headlining the list of invitees are five members of last summer’s gold-medal winning Olympic team: A’ja Wilson, Ariel Atkins, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, and Breanna Stewart. They’ll be joined by all four members of the 3×3 team that won the inaugural Olympic title: Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. A full roster is below.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Elena Delle Donne will be back in the mix after missing 2020 and most of 2021 due to injury, while two-time Olympic gold medalist Angel McCoughtry is also slated to attend after tearing her ACL in 2021 and having her contract bought out by the Minnesota Lynx one week into the 2022 WNBA season.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is the only current college player on the roster, while three WNBA rookies (Shakira Austin, Rhyne Howard, NaLyssa Smith) will be in attendance.

“That’s gonna be super dope,” Gamecocks alum A’ja Wilson said of Boston making the training camp roster. “I think it’s going to be big for Aliyah to be in it… Hopefully I can play alongside her — and against her. I mean, it’s all going to be love and very competitive.”

The 2022 U.S. World Cup team will be very different than the one that won gold at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics as seven members of that roster (Brittney Griner, Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Napheesa Collier) will not be in attendance.

The 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup will be held from September 22-October 1, 2022, in Sydney, Australia.