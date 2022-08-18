2022 WNBA Playoffs: Schedule, results, scores, TV details and more

By Aug 18, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
Basketball player A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas aces is guarded by three Seattle Storm players
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are underway. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide that includes a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch on TV), results, scores, and info on the new playoff format for 2022.

This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

2022 WNBA Playoffs – Complete schedule, results, scores, and TV channel info

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Schedule and Results

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

GAME # 

LOCAL TIME 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL

RESULT AND SCORE 
Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 New York won, 98-91
Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Las Vegas won, 79-63
Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV
Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2
Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN
Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2
Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC
Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN
Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3* TBD TBD TBD
Tuesday 8/23/22 Las Vegas Aces Phoenix Mercury 3* TBD TBD TBD
Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3* TBD TBD TBD
Wednesday 8/24/22 Seattle Storm Washington Mystics 3* TBD TBD TBD

2022 WNBA Playoffs – Semifinal Schedule

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM 

HOME TEAM 

GAME # 

LOCAL TIME 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL 
Sunday 8/28/22 1
Sunday 8/28/22 1
Wednesday 8/31/22 2
Wednesday 8/31/22 2
Sunday 9/4/22 3
Sunday 9/4/22 3
Tuesday 9/6/22 4*
Tuesday 9/6/22 4*
Thursday 9/8/22 5*
Thursday 9/8/22 5*

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM 

HOME TEAM 

GAME # 

LOCAL TIME 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL 
Sunday 9/11/22 1
Tuesday 9/13/22 2
Thursday 9/15/22 3
Sunday 9/18/22 4*
Tuesday 9/20/22 5*

Which teams qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs?

Here are the eight teams that qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

  1. Las Vegas Aces
  2. Chicago Sky
  3. Connecticut Sun
  4. Seattle Storm
  5. Washington Mystics
  6. Dallas Wings
  7. New York Liberty
  8. Phoenix Mercury

The four WNBA teams that didn’t qualify:

  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Atlanta Dream
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • Indiana Fever

How did teams qualify for the WNBA Playoffs?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs.

2022 WNBA Playoffs Bracket

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format will be in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

