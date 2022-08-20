Las Vegas Aces rout Phoenix Mercury to close out first-round playoff series

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces took care of business Saturday night vs. the Phoenix Mercury, smothering the No. 8 seed with a 117-80 victory and closing out their first-round, best-of-three series 2-0.

Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 27 points, eight assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes, while Kelsey Plum added 22 points and four rebounds. Four other players scored in double figures including starters A’ja Wilson (17 points) and Jackie Young (15), while Riquna Williams and Kierstan Bell each scored 11 off the bench.

Balanced shooting translated to a new line in the record books for the Aces, whose 23 made three-pointers marked a WNBA playoffs record.

Forward Kaela Davis came off the bench to lead the Mercury’s effort, scoring 23 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes. Diamond DeShields added 21 points, but committed six of Phoenix’s 13 turnovers.

It was a disheartening end to Phoenix’s season, which suffered another blow on Friday when it was announced starting guard Shey Peddy had ruptured her right Achilles tendon and would be out indefinitely.

Peddy was hurt Wednesday during their 79-63 loss in Game 1 of the series. The fourth-year WNBA veteran, who started 24 games this season and averaged 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, went down on a non-contact play in front of the Mercury bench during the third quarter and had to be carried off the court.

“It’s been tough,” first-year Phoenix coach Vanessa Nygaard said Friday. “This is a really big blow. Injuries are so hard for athletes, so to see one of their close friends get injured right in front of them, that’s traumatic.”

The Mercury suffered their fair share of disappointment this season, including a losing star guard Diana Taurasi to a quad injury the last six games. Center Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, while center Tina Charles agreed to a “contract divorce” in June. Additionally, the team has been without six-time All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith since the last week of the regular season due to personal reasons.

The Aces swept the Mercury this season, 5-0, winning the regular-season series 3-0. They’ll advance to the best-of-five semifinal series beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, where they’ll face either the No. 4-seeded Seattle Storm or No. 5 Washington Mystics. The Storm lead their first-round series 1-0, with Game 2 set for Sunday afternoon.

This story will continue to be updated.