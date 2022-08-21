2022 WNBA Playoffs: Schedule, results, scores, TV channel, format and more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing, with two decisive first round games scheduled for today, Sunday, August 21.

At 12pm ET (ABC), the Connecticut Sun will tip off against the Dallas Wings. The Sun currently lead the best-of-three series, 1-0. Then, at 4pm ET (ESPN), the Seattle Storm will host the Washington Mystics. Seattle narrowly won the first game of the series, 86-83.

To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide that includes a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch on TV), results, scores, and info on the new playoff format for 2022.

This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format is in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

2022 WNBA Playoffs – Complete schedule, results, scores, and TV channel info

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Schedule and Results

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL RESULT AND SCORE Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 New York won, 98-91 Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Las Vegas won, 79-63 Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV Connecticut won, 93-68 Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Seattle won, 86-83 Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 100-62 Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 117-80, and clinch semifinal berth Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3 9:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3* TBD TBD TBD Wednesday 8/24/22 Seattle Storm Washington Mystics 3* TBD TBD TBD

2022 WNBA Playoffs – Semifinal Schedule

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL Sunday 8/28/22 Seattle/Washington Las Vegas Aces 1 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Sunday 8/28/22 1 8:00 PM ESPN2 Wednesday 8/31/22 2 8:00 PM ESPN2 Wednesday 8/31/22 Seattle/Washington Las Vegas Aces 2 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Sunday 9/4/22 3 1:00 PM ESPN2 Sunday 9/4/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle/Washington 3 3:00 PM ABC Tuesday 9/6/22 4* Tuesday 9/6/22 4* Thursday 9/8/22 5* Thursday 9/8/22 5*

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL Sunday 9/11/22 1 Tuesday 9/13/22 2 Thursday 9/15/22 3 Sunday 9/18/22 4* Tuesday 9/20/22 5*

Which teams are in the running for the 2022 WNBA Championship Title?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

Las Vegas Aces (clinched semifinal berth) Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Dallas Wings New York Liberty Phoenix Mercury (eliminated in the first round)

Four teams that didn’t qualify for the WNBA playoffs:

Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever

2022 WNBA Playoffs Bracket

The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket presented by @Google is set ✅ First round starts this Wednesday, August 17 on ESPN 2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iwULG82YTP — WNBA (@WNBA) August 15, 2022

