CP Women’s Open: How to watch, who’s playing in Canada’s national championship

This week, the CP Women’s Open makes its return to the LPGA schedule for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last two years due to logistical challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada’s national championship will be hosted at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, where the top seven players on the Rolex Rankings – and 12 of the top 13 – will compete for the $2,350,000 prize purse. Leading the way is world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who will aim to defend her 2019 title against the likes of reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion and world No. 2 Minjee Lee, Canada’s own Brooke Henderson – already two-time winner this season including the Evian Championship – and world No. 3 Nelly Korda, who captured her first win of 2022 just last week at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, Spain.

The origins of the CP Women’s Open date back to 1973, when it was then known as the du Maurier Classic and considered a major championship (from 1979-2000). The AIG Women’s Open replaced the du Maurier as a major in 2001, but Canada has continued to host the historic tournament. Lydia Ko has the most wins at this event with three (2012-2013, 2015), while Meg Mallon is the only other multiple champion (2002, 2004).

How to watch the 2022 CP Women’s Open

Coverage of the 2022 CP Women’s Open from Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Canada, can be found on Golf Channel and CBS, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Thursday, Aug. 25: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Who’s playing in the 2022 CP Women’s Open

Along with the top players in the Rolex Rankings, the field also will feature seven past winners of this event, as well as 13 winners – including all five major champions – on the 2022 LPGA Tour:

Jin Young Ko , 2019 champion

, 2019 champion Brooke Henderson , 2018 champion, 2022 Evian Championship winner

, 2018 champion, 2022 Evian Championship winner Sung Hyun Park , 2017 champion

, 2017 champion Ariya Jutanugarn , 2016 champion

, 2016 champion So Yeon Ryu , 2014 champion

, 2014 champion Lydia Ko , 2012, 2013 and 2015 champion

, 2012, 2013 and 2015 champion Cristie Kerr , 2006 champion

, 2006 champion Minjee Lee , 2022 U.S. Women’s Open champion

, 2022 U.S. Women’s Open champion Jennifer Kupcho , 2022 Chevron Championship winner

, 2022 Chevron Championship winner In Gee Chun , 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner

, 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner Ashleigh Buhai, 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion

Danielle Kang, who stepped away from the tour in June to address a tumor she said was diagnosed on her spine, will make her first start since the U.S. Women’s Open. The tournament will also honor Canadian Lorie Kane, a four-time LPGA winner, who will play her 30th and final CP Women’s Open this week.

Last time at the CP Women’s Open

A 24-year-old Jin Young Ko captured her fourth title of the season and the sixth of her LPGA career at the 2019 CP Women’s Open. Ko ended with an 8-under 64 to match the course record and finished regulation at 26-under 262, five shots clear of Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen and seven better than Brooke Henderson and American Lizette Salas, who also shot 64 on Sunday.

Ko entered the final round tied for the lead with Larsen, and she pulled away thanks to six birdies on her final nine holes. Of note, Ko became the first winner since Inbee Park at the 2015 HSBC Women’s World Championship to go bogey-free for 72 holes.

More about Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, which will play as a par-72 at 6,709 yards, has previously hosted the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open and the LPGA’s du Maurier Classic. This year marks the third time it will host the CP Women’s Open (2008, 2017).

Founded in 1908 as a hunting club, the club expanded into golf in 1919, and two-time Open champion and renowned golf course architect Willie Park Jr. was hired to design the first 18 holes, which are now known as the South and West nines.

Katherine Hull won the 2008 tournament, beating Se Ri Pak by one stroke. In 2017, Sung Hyun Park captured the title, after also winning the U.S. Women’s Open that same summer.

The NBC golf research team contributed to this report.