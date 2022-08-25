2022 WNBA Playoffs: TV schedule, results, scores, format and more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide that includes a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch on TV), results, scores, and info on the new playoff format for 2022.

This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

2022 WNBA Playoffs – TV schedule

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

Semifinals:

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL Sunday 8/28/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 1 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Sunday 8/28/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 Wednesday 8/31/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 2 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 Wednesday 8/31/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 2 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Sunday 9/4/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 3 1:00 PM 1:00 PM ESPN2 Sunday 9/4/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 3 12:00 PM 3:00 PM ABC Tuesday 9/6/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 4* TBD TBD ESPN2 Tuesday 9/6/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 4* TBD TBD ESPN2 Thursday 9/8/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 5* TBD TBD ESPN2 Thursday 9/8/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 5* TBD TBD ESPN2

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL Sunday 9/11/22 1 Tuesday 9/13/22 2 Thursday 9/15/22 3 Sunday 9/18/22 4* Tuesday 9/20/22 5*

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format is in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

Which teams are in the running for the 2022 WNBA Championship Title?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

Las Vegas Aces (clinched semifinal berth) Chicago Sky (clinched semifinal berth) Connecticut Sun Seattle Storm (clinched semifinal berth) Washington Mystics (eliminated in first round) Dallas Wings New York Liberty (eliminated in first round) Phoenix Mercury (eliminated in first round)

Four teams that didn’t qualify for the WNBA playoffs:

Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever

2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Results and Scores

DAY DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME # LOCAL TIME EASTERN TIME TV CHANNEL RESULT AND SCORE Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 New York won, 98-91 Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Las Vegas won, 79-63 Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV Connecticut won, 93-68 Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Seattle won, 86-83 Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 100-62 Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 117-80, and clinched semifinal berth Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC Dallas won, 89-79 Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 97-84, and clinched semifinal berth Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3 9:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 90-72, and clinched semifinal berth Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3 8:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Connecticut won, 73-58, and clinched semifinal berth

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC