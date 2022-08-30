2022 Dana Open: How to watch, who’s playing, storylines to follow

The LPGA heads back to U.S. soil this week for the 2022 Dana Open, where newly minted CP Women’s Open champion Paula Reto of South Africa will lead the field as they compete for the $1,750,000 prize purse, with $262,500 going to the winner. The tour touches down in Sylvania, Ohio, for the 37th edition of the tournament, which has been held at Highland Meadows Golf Club since 1989.

Some notable storylines to follow this week include the season debut of 2010 U.S. Women’s Open champion Paula Creamer, who has taken time away since giving birth to her daughter in January, as well as the return of Spain’s Azahara Munoz, who gave birth to a son in February.

All five major winners in 2022 (Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, In Gee Chun, Ashleigh Buhai and Brooke Henderson) will tee it up in Ohio, where for the second time in as many weeks, 14-year-old Gianna Clemente from nearby Warren, Ohio, earned her spot through Monday qualifying. Clemente, who finished runner-up at this year’s U.S. Girl’s Junior, missed the cut at the CP Women’s Open after shooting 69-74.

How to watch the 2022 Dana Open

Coverage of the Dana Open from Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, can be found on Golf Channel, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Thursday, Sept. 1: 1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel Friday, Sept. 2: 1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 3: 1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel Sunday, Sept. 4: 1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Who’s playing in the 2022 Dana Open

The 2022 Dana Open field includes eight of the top 10 players on the Rolex Rankings: Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Hyo Joo Kim, Nasa Hataoka and In Gee Chun. Only world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 2 Nelly Korda are absent.

Ten past winners of this event are in the field, including defending champion Hataoka, Creamer (2008), Na Yeon Choi (2010), So Yeon Ryu (2012), Lydia Ko (2016), Chella Choi (2015), In Kyung Kim (2017), Jasmine Suwannapura (2018), Sei Young Kim (2019) and Danielle Kang (2020). Additionally, the field features 16 winners from the 2022 season, accounting for 19 wins of the 22 LPGA tournaments that have been played this season.

Last time at the Dana Open

The 2021 tournament, then called the Marathon LPGA Classic, was shortened to 54 holes after a full day of rain left the golf course unplayable. Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who held a six-stroke lead after three rounds, was named the winner after the final round was cancelled due to weather. It marked her fourth career LPGA victory, and she’s since added two more titles to her resume. Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae tied for second, with both players posting the best finishes of their LPGA careers. Hataoka posted a 61 the first round and finished at 19-under 194, setting the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record.

More about Highlands Meadows Golf Club

Located in the Toledo suburb of Sylvania, Highland Meadows Golf Club was founded in 1925 and first hosted an LPGA event in 1966, the Glass City Classic, where World Golf Hall of Fame member Sandra Haynie defeated Gloria Ehret with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

The course played as a par 71 (34-37), with yardage stretching to 6,555 yards. The front nine features three par-3 holes – Nos. 2, 6 and 8 – and just one par-5 (No. 7). Conversely, the back nine features just one par-3 (No. 14) and closes with consecutive par-5 holes on Nos. 17 and 18.

The NBC golf research team contributed to this report.

