2022 Women’s Hockey Worlds: TV schedule, how to watch, tournament format and more

The 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship kicked off on Thursday, August 25, and continues through September 4. It marks the first time the top division women’s world championship is being played in the Olympic year since women’s hockey debuted at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games.

Here is a guide that includes info on how fans in the U.S. can watch on TV, an overview of the tournament format, and procedures for overtime. This guide will be updated throughout the 2022 Women’s World Championship so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.

How to watch the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Championship

Fans in the U.S. can watch the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship on TV on NHL Network, which will air TSN’s coverage. All U.S. and Canada group play games will be broadcast live.

It currently seems unlikely that fans in the U.S. will be able to watch group play games that don’t include either the U.S. or Canada, which is notable, especially when compared to coverage of the U18 Women’s World Championship earlier this summer. This guide will be updated if additional coverage is added.

Women’s Hockey World Championship Games on NHL Network (Group Play):

08/25/2022: Japan vs. USA (9am ET) — USA won 10-0, recap here

08/25/2022: Finland vs. Canada (1pm ET) — CAN won 4-1

08/27/2022: USA vs. Finland (9am ET) — USA won 6-1, recap here

08/27/2022: Canada vs. Switzerland (1pm ET) — CAN won 4-1

08/28/2022: Japan vs Canada (9am ET) — CAN won 9-0

08/29/2022: USA vs. Switzerland (1pm ET) — USA won 9-0

08/30/2022: Canada vs. USA (2pm ET)

Women’s Hockey World Championship Games on NHL Network (Knockout Round):

09/01/2022: Quarterfinal #1 (10am ET)

09/01/2022: Quarterfinal #2 (2pm ET)

09/03/2022: Semifinal #1 (8am ET)

09/03/2022: Semifinal #2 (12pm ET)

09/04/2022: Bronze Medal Game (9am ET)

09/04/2022: Gold Medal Game (1:30pm ET)

Tournament Format for the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Just like at recent world championships, women’s hockey competition in Denmark features two weighted pools, with the top ranked nations competing in group A.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) — a designation that is the result of the nation’s state-sponsored doping program — is currently suspended by the IIHF. With Russia barred, Sweden was invited and seeded into group B, while Japan moved up to group A.

The tournament begins with round-robin play, with each team playing four games against the other teams in the group.

Group A:

Canada

United States

Finland

Switzerland

Japan

Group B:

Czechia

Sweden

Germany

Denmark

Hungary

At the end of group play, all five group A teams will move on to the quarterfinal round. The top three group B teams will join them, while the last-place team will be relegated to the lower division tournament for next year’s world championship competition.

Overtime rules for Women’s Hockey Worlds

Given hockey #history, it seems likely this info will become important at least once or twice during the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship:

If a group play game ends in a tie , a five-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

, a five-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. If a playoff game (except for the gold medal game) ends in a tie , a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

, a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. If the gold medal game ends in a tie, 20-minute, sudden-death overtime periods will be played until a goal is scored. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC