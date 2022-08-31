Women’s Worlds: USA Hockey, players agree to 1-month contract extension

Associated PressAug 31, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
IIHF
0 Comments

Members of the U.S. women’s hockey team agreed to extend their existing contract for one month on Wednesday to focus on completing the world championship tournament in Denmark.

Representatives for both the players and USA Hockey confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, hours before their current contract was set to expire.

“It gives everybody a little bit of breathing room,” said the players’ lawyer, Dee Spagnuolo. “We will use that month to focus on issues of critical importance to the players. In the meantime, the players are focusing on gold.”

MORE WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Kendall Coyne Schofield has first-hand look at what women’s hockey is missing

In saying an extension was in place, USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer said “our focus is on the world championships,” while adding: “Conversations continue to be productive and everyone feels like we’re in a decent spot.”

The extension avoids putting the players in a difficult situation in continuing to compete at the 10-nation tournament without a deal in place.

The Americans rolled through the preliminary round with a 4-0 record and enter the playoffs as the top seed following a 5-2 win over Canada on Tuesday. The U.S. plays Hungary in the quarterfinal round on Thursday. The semifinals are Saturday followed by the championship game on Sunday.

2022 Women’s Hockey Worlds: TV schedule, how to watch, tournament format and more

Also from On Her Turf

Women’s Hockey Worlds: USA rallies to defeat Canada in a ‘good...
Paula Creamer of USA plays a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the start of the The Amundi Evian Championship.
2022 Dana Open: How to watch, who’s playing, storylines to follow
Hockey player Abby Roque (USA) looks to score on Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens
2022 Women’s Hockey Worlds: TV schedule, how to watch, tournament format...