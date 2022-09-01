2022 WNBA Playoffs: TV schedule, semifinal results, scores and more

By Sep 1, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
WNBA: AUG 20 Playoffs First Round New York Liberty at Chicago Sky
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing. The best-of-five semifinal round — featuring the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky vs. the Connecticut Sun — began on Sunday.

On Her Turf has compiled a guide to the 2022 WNBA Playoffs that includes a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch on TV), results, scores, and info on the new playoff format for 2022.

This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

2022 WNBA Playoffs – TV schedule

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

WNBA Semifinal Round Games:

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM 

HOME TEAM 

GAME # 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL 

RESULT AND SCORE
Sunday 8/28/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 1 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 76-73
Sunday 8/28/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 1 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 68-63
Wednesday 8/31/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 2 8:00 PM ESPN2 Chicago won, 85-77
Wednesday 8/31/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 2 10:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 78-73
Sunday 9/4/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 3 1:00 PM ESPN2
Sunday 9/4/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 3 3:00 PM ABC
Tuesday 9/6/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 4 8:00 PM ESPN2
Tuesday 9/6/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 4 10:00 PM ESPN2
Thursday 9/8/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 5* TBD ESPN2
Thursday 9/8/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 5* TBD ESPN2

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM 

HOME TEAM 

GAME # 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL 
Sunday 9/11/22 1 3:00 PM ABC
Tuesday 9/13/22 2 9:00 PM ESPN
Thursday 9/15/22 3 9:00 PM ESPN
Sunday 9/18/22 4* 4:00 PM ESPN
Tuesday 9/20/22 5* 9:00 PM ESPN

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format is in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

Which teams are in the running for the 2022 WNBA Championship Title?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

  1. Las Vegas Aces (clinched semifinal berth)
  2. Chicago Sky (clinched semifinal berth)
  3. Connecticut Sun (clinched semifinal berth)
  4. Seattle Storm (clinched semifinal berth)
  5. Washington Mystics (eliminated in first round)
  6. Dallas Wings (eliminated in first round)
  7. New York Liberty (eliminated in first round)
  8. Phoenix Mercury (eliminated in first round)

Four teams that didn’t qualify for the WNBA playoffs:

  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Atlanta Dream
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • Indiana Fever

2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Results and Scores

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

GAME # 

LOCAL TIME 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL

RESULT AND SCORE 
Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 New York won, 98-91
Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Las Vegas won, 79-63
Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV Connecticut won, 93-68
Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Seattle won, 86-83
Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 100-62
Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 117-80, and clinched semifinal berth
Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC Dallas won, 89-79
Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 97-84, and clinched semifinal berth
Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3 9:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 90-72, and clinched semifinal berth
Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3 8:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Connecticut won, 73-58, and clinched semifinal berth

