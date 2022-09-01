Hilary Knight breaks all-time points record as USA advances at Women’s Worlds

Just minutes after tying Hayley Wickenheiser‘s record for most points at the IIHF Women’s World Championship, Hilary Knight broke the record outright.

The eight-time world champion recorded one goal and one assist in Team USA’s 12-1 quarterfinal win vs. Hungary on Thursday. Knight now has 87 points in world championship competition — and will play two more games this week in Denmark.

After being incorrectly credited with an assist, Knight officially broke the record by scoring the U.S. team’s 11th goal of the game.

“I was kind of confused because I was like, ‘I don’t think I touched that,'” Knight said of the assist initially called in her favor.

Still, her U.S. teammates made sure to celebrate the moment (video above).

“For us, it was awesome to pause and appreciate that for her,” world championship rookie Hannah Bilka told On Her Turf. “She’s always team first, it’s never about her.”

“She’s such a humble person,” echoed Taylor Heise, a fifth-year senior at Minnesota who is also making her Worlds debut in Denmark. “She’s someone that would never tell you (about the record).”

Video of Hilary Knight’s record-breaking 87th point:

Hilary Knight pushes her newly set record to 88 with the USA's 11th unanswered goal! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/VvctQhQKzQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2022

True to form, Knight deflected the praise back onto her teammates.

“Obviously I play with a lot of great players and it helps when you play with great people, right?”

Knight, who is competing in a USA Hockey record 12th worlds, is especially impressed by the talent on this year’s U.S. world championship roster. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had a team that’s this strong,” she said. “I love our creativity. I love our spirit.”

Knight also thinks at least one of those teammates could someday break her record. She had especially high praise for Bilka, who has been playing on a line with her in Denmark.

“I got to play with Hannah Bilka at camp and, in between shifts, I was like, ‘There’s no way this kid doesn’t make this team.’ She’s so good and she’s just getting started… She’s going to be a phenomenal player, if not breaking all these records.”

Bilka, who has long looked up to Knight, is just trying to soak it all in. “It’s obviously a huge honor to be able to represent USA on this stage,” the rising Boston College senior said. “Just to be on a team with such great players, it’s been awesome to learn from them — both on and off the ice.”

Despite the lopsided score against the United States, Hungary is also making sure to celebrate what the team accomplished in Denmark.

“So far this is the best result that a Hungarian team achieved in the history of the world championship,” said Réka Dabasi, who will play for the PHF’s Metropolitan Riveters this fall.

“Coming into the game, we knew that we were playing against one of the best teams in the world. We just tried to focus on our own game. I think we did that really well in the first and third periods, but we had a bit of struggles in the second.”

Dabasi, a 25-year-old who just completed her Masters degree, has been a member of the Hungarian national women’s hockey team since 2012, when the nation was competing in the Division IIA World Championship (three divisions below the highest level).

“We just kept improving,” she said. “I feel like the younger girls have a really good chance to improve. And, you know, we try to be a good example for them as well.”

Next up for Team USA is a semifinal round game on Saturday against Czechia, a team that pulled off an overtime upset vs. Finland. Canada and Switzerland will play in the other semifinal matchup.

CZECHIA PULLS OFF THE UPSET!🤩🚨 For the first time ever, Czechia will be going to the semi-finals at the #WomensWorlds! (🎥: @IIHFHockey)

pic.twitter.com/fh0vjFXVAw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2022

The teams that lost in the quarterfinal round — Hungary, Japan, Sweden, and Finland — will compete in 5-8th place semifinals to determine final rankings.

