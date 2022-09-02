Shericka Jackson surges at line to win 100m at Brussels Diamond League (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League stop on Friday, surging at the line to defeat countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (video embedded above).

Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth 100m world title earlier this summer, led for most of the race until Jackson passed her in the final meters. Fraser-Pryce has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which caused her to withdraw from last week’s Diamond League stop in Lausanne. Before today, the 35-year-old had won every other 100-meter race that she finished this season.

“It takes a lot of hard work to beat Shelly-Ann, she’s a tough cookie to beat,” said Jackson.

The American trio of Aleia Hobbs, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Tamara Clark finished fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

Earlier this week, Richardson defeated reigning Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at a World Athletics Continental Tour silver meet in Lucerne, Switzerland. It marked Richardson’s first race since U.S. Championships in June, when she failed to qualify for the world championships in either the 100m or 200m.

Thompson-Herah wasn’t in the field in Brussels.

Diamond League Brussels – Women’s 100m Results:

Shericka Jackson (10.73) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.74) Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.78) Aleia Hobbs (10.91) Sha’Carri Richardson (10.93) Tamara Clark (11.03) Aminatou Seyni (11.15) Delphine Nkansa (11.29)

Also in Brussels, Kara Winger won the women’s javelin with an American and meet record (68.11m) — just weeks after winning the first world medal of her career.

“I feel so incredible my last personal best was twelve years ago in 2010 and I had two surgeries since then but I felt really amazing this year,” she said.

Reigning Olympic champ Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100m hurdles, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the women’s high jump with a personal best (2.05m), and Ireland’s Ciara Mageean set a national record in the 1500m (3:56.63).

A full recap of the Brussels Diamond League stop can be found over on OlympicTalk.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC