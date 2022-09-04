2022 Women’s Hockey Worlds: TV schedule, how to watch, medal game times and more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship is into the knockout round. Both semifinal games are being played today (September 3), with the bronze- and gold-medal games slated for tomorrow, September 4 (see below for TV schedule details).

This year’s tournament, hosted by Denmark, marks the first time the top division women’s world championship is being played in the Olympic year since women’s hockey debuted at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games.

Here is a guide that includes info on how fans in the U.S. can watch on TV, final group standings, an overview of the tournament format, and procedures for overtime. This guide will be updated throughout the 2022 Women’s World Championship so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.

How to watch the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Championship

Fans in the U.S. can watch the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship on TV via NHL Network, which will air TSN’s coverage.

Through the quarterfinal round, the only games airing on NHL Network are those involving either the U.S. or Canada, which is notable when compared to coverage of the U18 Women’s World Championship earlier this summer. This guide will be updated if additional coverage is added.

Quarterfinal Round Results:

09/01/2022: Quarterfinal #1 — Switzerland vs. Japan Switzerland won 2-1 (GWS)

09/01/2022: Quarterfinal #2 — USA vs. Hungary USA won 12-1

09/01/2022: Quarterfinal #3 — Finland vs. Czechia Czechia won 2-1 (OT)

09/01/2022: Quarterfinal #4 — Canada vs. Sweden Canada won 3-0



Semifinal Round TV Schedule (NHL Network):

09/03/2022: Semifinal #1 — USA vs. Czechia (8am ET) USA won 10-1

09/03/2022: Semifinal #2 — Canada vs. Switzerland (12pm ET) CAN won 8-1



Medal Games TV Schedule (NHL Network):

09/04/2022: Bronze Medal Game (9am ET) Czechia vs. Switzerland: CZE won 4-2

09/04/2022: Gold Medal Game (1:30pm ET) USA vs. Canada: Live updates here



Tournament Format for the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Just like at recent world championships, women’s hockey competition in Denmark featured two weighted pools, with the top ranked nations competing in group A.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) — a designation that is the result of the nation’s state-sponsored doping program — is currently suspended by the IIHF. With Russia barred, Sweden was invited and seeded into group B, while Japan moved up to group A.

The tournament began with round-robin play, with each team playing four games against the other teams in the group. At the end of group play, all five group A teams will moved on to the quarterfinal round, along with the top three group B teams. The last-place team in Group B (Denmark) was relegated to the lower division World Championship tournament for 2023.

2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship – Final group standings:

Group A:

United States Canada Finland Switzerland Japan

Group B:

Czechia Sweden Hungary Germany Denmark (relegated to lower division World Championship for 2022)

Overtime rules for Women’s Hockey Worlds

Given hockey #history, it seems likely this info will become important at least once or twice during the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship:

If a group play game ends in a tie , a five-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

, a five-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. If a playoff game (except for the gold medal game) ends in a tie , a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

, a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime period will be played. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender. If no goal is scored, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. If the gold medal game ends in a tie, 20-minute, sudden-death overtime periods will be played until a goal is scored. Each team will compete with three skaters and one goaltender.

