USA vs. Canada gold medal hockey game: Highlights, post-game quotes, and Women’s Worlds history

Today, for the 20th time in IIHF Women’s World Championship history, the gold medal final featured the USA vs. Canada. On Her Turf live blogged the game, which Canada won 2-1. See below to relive how it unfolded.

Women’s Worlds Gold Medal Game: USA-Canada Post-Game Quotes

Marie-Philip Poulin on whether she will have a bruise after blocking a shot in the final seconds of the game:

“I could take any bruise to make sure I was blocking that,” Poulin told On Her Turf.

Brianne Jenner on Poulin’s block:

“It’s funny people are surprised when one of our top scorers does that,” Jenner told On Her Turf. “But I’ve played with her since we were under 18 and I’ve seen her block a lot of shots. She’s clutch for us at both ends… When you look down the bench and everyone’s going to lay their body on the line and you see your captain do it, it’s infectious.”

Brianne Jenner on her two goals:

“I always get made fun of my teammates because I don’t really remember what goes on all that well,” she laughed. “I think on the first one, I just tried to change the angle quickly and shot through the screen. I know (Nicole) Hensley is a really strong goalie so I had to change the angles a little bit before releasing it.

“Then on the second one, I think we had some good traffic at net. So even the best goalies, if they can’t see it, they can’t stop it.”

Kendall Coyne Schofield on the U.S. hockey team earning silver:

“I think at the end of the day, we ran out of time. I think this team had a great tournament. We were prepared. We played prepared… But we ran out of time tonight and we’ve got to find a way to flip that script.”

Abby Roque on why a silver medal feels like a defeat:

“We just want to be on top. That’s what competitors do,” Roque said. “A silver medal doesn’t cut it. We just want to be back on top. And I think we’re going to take this to heart again, just like we did with the last ones, and just keep pushing to get better.”

Brianne Jenner on whether the U.S. team in Denmark felt like a different team than the one at the Olympics:

“I think so. I think they took a step-up in their offense, for sure. I think they were using below the goal line a lot and when teams do that, it’s tough to defend. We certainly learned a lot from that round-robin game. We have respect for them… we know that if we want to defend (our world title), we’re probably going to have to go through them again in April.”

Brianne Jenner on Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens’ performance:

“We’re so confident when she’s in the net. She’s as cool as a cucumber. … I thought she was really dialed in tonight, as she always is.”

Brianne Jenner on what the next seven months look like for her, from the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour to the 2023 World Championship:

“There’s going to be a lot of good hockey. The PWHPA Tour that we’re gonna have, it’s going to be best on best. A lot of players at this tournament, top U.S. players, top Canadian players, I think it’s going to be fantastic to watch. And I think the target is going to be on our back come April (at the World Championship). And that’s pressure we’re excited to have.”

U.S. head coach John Wroblewski on how he’d assess his team’s performance:

“I really like how we came out. Our focus was to not let (Canada’s) aggressive style kind of take over… I thought we did a nice job of managing the walls and the trenches and advancing pucks.

“They (Canada) are such a mobile, heavy team — mature — they’ve got that winning pedigree, you can see it. It’s one we’re off just a degree on right now and one that we’re trying to gain on the fly with some really nice young players that are hopefully going to mature for us quicker than the expected timeline. I would say the future is bright for our group. I’m really proud to be their coach. It was an awesome experience and one that I’ll treasure for a long time.”

U.S. head coach John Wroblewski on what he told the team after the game:

“I told them how proud I was of them and that it was an honor working with them. I also think the one thing I didn’t tell them, but we’ve talked about as a group, is that, a lot of the times, the work you put in now — or the work you put in a week ago — doesn’t get recognized right away. I think we live in a society that wants instantaneous turn-arounds. And that’s just not the case (in hockey).”

Canadian head coach Troy Ryan on how he’d assess his team’s performance:

“Obviously happy and proud of this group of athletes and staff,” Ryan told On Her Turf. “I think the best thing is that we showed that there’s different ways to win hockey games.”

Canadian head coach Troy Ryan on how his job of leading the team through the 2026 Winter Olympics is impacted by the current landscape of women’s pro hockey:

“It’s definitely challenging without a professional league. I think Hockey Canada does an outstanding job of supporting the athletes during those times that we’re not centralized. But, to be honest, they deserve more. They deserve an opportunity to play professionally. And I think the future of that game is very close. And I’m optimistic that events like this — and gold medal games like tonight’s game — just encourages more people to get involved and speed up the process to make sure it happens.”

Note: every post-grad member of Team Canada is a member of the PWHPA.

Women’s Worlds Gold Medal Game: Third Period Live Updates

Wow. Close call for Team Canada. Lacey Eden almost gets the puck past Ann-Renée Desbiens. The overhead replay is something to behold:

48:34: The U.S. is back on the power play after Hilary Knight draws a penalty. It’s called on goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens, but will be served by Sarah Fillier.

49:37: Woah. Scramble in front of the Canadian net, with Ann-Renée Desbiens struggling to cover it. When the whistle sounds, U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield approaches the referee, appearing to say the puck hadn’t been covered.

50:30: And another great opportunity from the United States. Really putting on the pressure during this power play opportunity.

51:12: And now it’s Canada on the power play as U.S. defender Savannah Harmon (tripping) heads to the penalty box.

57:21: The U.S. pulls Nicole Hensley to add the extra skater.

59:28: !!!! Ann-Renée Desbiens making save after save as the Americans pile on the shots.

59:58: Caroline Harvey shoots, blocked by Marie-Philip Poulin. Then Cayla Barnes with one final attempt, denied by the body of Jocelyne Larocque.

60:00: And that’s the buzzer! Canada wins 2-1. In the last six months, the Canadians have won Olympic gold, U18 Worlds, and now, their second straight senior world title.

Something to keep in mind: The gold medal wasn’t the only thing on the line today. While Canada would have walked away with a bonus for either silver or gold, the U.S. will walk away without any financial bonus after losing 2-1.

As a reminder: U.S. players are currently negotiating their contract with USA Hockey, which was initially set to expire midway through the tournament on August 31, 2022. On the final day, the two sides agreed to a one-month contract extension.

While I have no doubt that the U.S. women's hockey team is driven by pride, above all else… Keep in mind that USA Hockey no longer gives the women's national team a bonus for anything other than gold at #WomensWorlds. With a silver medal, they walk away empty handed. — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) September 4, 2022

Women’s Worlds Gold Medal Game: Second Period Live Updates

0:00: Elsewhere in Denmark, there is some confusion about what the result of today’s 5th place game means. Japan defeated Finland 1-0 in a shootout to finish the tournament ranked fifth. Heading into the day, the IIHF website said the winner of the game would earn a spot in group A, but that page was later updated. If world ranking is used instead of today’s result, Finland will continue to play in group A instead of Japan.

I reached out to a representative for team Finland, who told me this:

A representative for team Finland told me they believed heading into the game (and continue to believe now) that the winner of the 5th place game (Japan) will play in group A next year. @IIHFHockey website was recently updated to say otherwise. 🤷‍♀️#WomensWorlds https://t.co/7PDaEBsiQt — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) September 4, 2022

29:30: And Canada scores! Brianne Jenner makes it look easy (video below). Goal assisted by Marie-Philip Poulin and Ella Shelton.

29:56: And for the third time today, a U.S. player is sent to the penalty box. This time it’s Hannah Brandt (boarding).

30:54: And Brianne Jenner strikes again, almost from the same place on the ice as her first of the day (video embedded below). The power play goal assisted from Sarah Fillier and Sarah Nurse. Canada leads 2-0.

31:00: Before American fans panic too much, it’s worth keeping in mind how the U.S. has rebounded in other games at this tournament.

“I don’t think the bounce back is necessarily an emphasis because that means you have the mindset of being down,” U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield told me yesterday. “But I think there’s just no quit in this group. There’s nothing that can shake this group.”

The U.S. was also down 2-0 to Canada in their group play game, which the Americans went on to win 5-2. Today is obviously a different day, but this game certainly isn’t over.

32:54: The U.S. is on the power play for the first time today as Sarah Fillier (slashing) heads to the penalty box.

38:20: Nicole Hensley has made some great saves since giving up two. That’s something U.S. head coach John Wroblewski shouted out the other day after the U.S. defeated Canada in group play:

“She easily could have let that (those two goals) define her for the evening, but she made some huge saves going forward in the first… and then she made 16 saves in the second and a handful those were grade A… What a performance by her and one that should be a confidence builder going forward.”

38:23: Now it’s Brianne Jenner headed to the box (interference). U.S. will go on the power play for the second time.

39:39: And the U.S. gets on the board! Abby Roque with a beauty of a power play goal, assisted by Amanda Kessel and Kendall Coyne Schofield (video below). With that, Coyne Schofield now owns the American record for most career assists at the world championships (41). Brianna Decker previously held the U.S. record.

Abby Roque finishes off the backdoor pass from Amanda Kessel to put Team USA on the board. 🇨🇦 Canada 2 – 1 🇺🇸 USA#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/ExZxiOoC7t — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2022

40:00: What a period. Canada leads 2-1, with plenty of hockey still to be played.

USA vs. Canada: First Period Live Updates

Before puck drop:

As expected, goalie Nicole Hensley will start in net for the United States. The Canadians are going with Ann-Renée Desbiens , who led the team’s gold medal charge at February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first time the Americans play against Desbiens this tournament; Emerance Maschmeyer backstopped Canada in group play, a game the U.S. won 5-2.

will start in net for the United States. The Canadians are going with , who led the team’s gold medal charge at February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first time the Americans play against Desbiens this tournament; backstopped Canada in group play, a game the U.S. won 5-2. Also of note: U.S. forward Grace Zumwinkle is not dressed for today’s game, the result of an upper body injury.

8:52: Abby Roque is headed to the penalty box after an illegal hit on Sarah Nurse. Canada will have the first power play of the game.

15:00: It’s been a back-and-forth game so far, with just five shots on goal (two for the U.S., three for Canada).

16:00: Woah. Great shot from Marie-Philip Poulin, right off the face off. Nicole Hensley makes the save.

17:00: Alex Carpenter with a great opportunity, puck hits the crossbar (video embedded below). You can hear that “ping” all the way back in the United States.

😮 @carpy05 was SO CLOSE to grabbing the lead in the first. #WomensWorlds 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/meNOZqe46S — USA Hockey (@usahockey) September 4, 2022

17:44: And another penalty for the United States. This time it’s Hayley Scamurra (boarding) headed to the box.

20:00: End of first period

The U.S. and Canada head to their respective locker rooms tied 0-0. Canada has a 5-2 lead in shots on goal, but failed to capitalize on either of the team’s two power plays.

Looking through first period stats, one thing that immediately jumps out is that the U.S. has — on average — been taking much shorter shifts than Canada. It’s a stark difference than the Olympic final six months ago.

USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry: What they’re saying

On the U.S. winning silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics:

“Walking out of Beijing, it’s not what any of us wanted,” U.S. forward Jesse Compher reflected yesterday. “I think that’s just fueled our fire every single day… That’s something you keep in the back of your head when you’re working out, when you’re skating, every single day.”

“(Beijing) was a really disappointing loss for us,” said three-time world champion Amanda Kessel. “These kinds of opportunities don’t come by that often. You never know when you’re going to get the opportunity to go into another world championship gold medal game. You never can take them for granted.”

‘There’s just no quit in this group:’ Dynamic U.S. team to play for gold at Worlds

Canada, the reigning Olympic gold medalists and defending world champions, on playing in another rivalry game:

“The gold medal game is huge,” Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after the team’s semifinal win vs. Switzerland. “I haven’t had a lot of time to think about it, but we know the target is on us and it’s okay. It’s about using the excitement and knowing [the United States] are coming for us, but just playing our game, keeping our focus on us and competing for 60 minutes.”

“I have goosebumps just thinking and talking about it,” said Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens. “Canada-USA is an amazing rivalry, it’s always intense and we definitely get the best out of each other. It’s physical and that’s what we love about it. It’s definitely going to be a very good game tomorrow.”

USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry – Olympic and World Championship History

The U.S. has reached the world championship gold medal game 21 consecutive times, dating back to the inaugural championship in 1990. The only time Canada failed to reach the world championship final was in 2019.

Here is a complete history of the U.S. and Canadian hockey teams in Olympic and world championship finals. Games that did not involve either the U.S. or Canada are marked with an asterisk (*)

Year Event Winner and Score 1990 World Championship Canada, 5-2 1992 World Championship Canada, 8-0 1994 World Championship Canada, 6-3 1997 World Championship Canada, 4-3 (OT) 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics USA, 3-1 1999 World Championship Canada, 3-1 2000 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2001 World Championship Canada, 3-2 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 2003 World Championship Cancelled due to SARS 2004 World Championship Canada, 2-0 2005 World Championship USA, 1-0 (SO) 2006 Torino Winter Olympics* Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1 2007 World Championship Canada, 5-1 2008 World Championship USA, 4-3 2009 World Championship USA, 4-1 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Canada, 2-0 2011 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2012 World Championship Canada, 5-4 (OT) 2013 World Championship USA, 3-2 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2015 World Championship USA, 7-5 2016 World Championship USA, 1-0 (OT) 2017 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics USA, 3-2 (SO) 2019 World Championship* United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO) 2020 World Championship Cancelled due to Covid-19 2021 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 2022 World Championship TBD

2022 Women’s Worlds: Czechia wins historic bronze

Earlier on Sunday, Czechia won the bronze medal game vs. Switzerland, marking the first ever world championship medal for the Czech women’s hockey team.

Czechia won 4-2, with goals from Natalie Mlynkova (2), Daniela Pejsova, and Vendula Pribylova.

Switzerland struggled with injuries and absences throughout the tournament and only 17 players were able to dress for today’s game.

