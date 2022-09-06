Las Vegas Aces defeat Seattle Storm: Recap, post-game quotes and highlights from Game 4

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces will advance to the WNBA Finals after ending the Seattle Storm’s season on Tuesday, winning Game 4 in their best-of-five seminal series 97-92 in what was the final game of All-Star point guard Sue Bird’s legendary career.

Following a wild 110-98 overtime win on Sunday, the Aces won the series 3-1 and are now in position to chase their first WNBA title in franchise history. Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 31 points and 10 assists, a new playoffs record, while A’ja Wilson had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Storm, who were aiming for their fifth WNBA championship, were paced by Breanna Stewart, who recorded a whopping 40 points and six rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 29 points and four rebounds, with Bird collecting eight points and eight assists.

Read on for game details from the exciting Game 4 matchup.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Fourth-quarter live updates

8:48 Q4: Stephanie Talbot makes 9-foot pullup jump shot to bring Seattle within two points; Aces lead 66-64

Breanna Stewart on Storm’s mindset ahead of the fourth quarter: “Be aggressive. You know, it’s win or go home. We want to make sure that we force a Game 5 and doing whatever I can to make that happen.”

7:30 Q4: Jewell Loyd makes 15-foot two point shot (video below) and draws the foul by Kelsey Plum. Loyd makes her free throw to tie it up at 67-67.

And-1 for Gold Mamba 🐍 We’re all tied up on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/fFgnK1vGUL — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

6:35 Q4: A’ja Wilson completes three-point play as Las Vegas moves back to a six-point lead, 73-67.

3:43 Q4: Breanna Stewart makes 26-foot three-pointer to bring Seattle within two at 80-78. She currently has 39 points.

2:39 Q4: Seattle’s Gabby Williams makes a driving layup (video below) to tie the game at 82-82 and draws the foul from A’ja Wilson. She makes her free throw as Seattle takes back the lead by one.

.@gabbywilliams15 ties it up 82-82 with 2:37 left in the 4Q ‼️ Get to ESPN2 now 📺 pic.twitter.com/DqObrZ7uZU — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

30.7 Q4: After Chelsea Gray puts Las Vegas back out from with 27-foot three-pointer, 90-87, she follows up with a jumper to extend the lead to five (92-87). Gray records the first 30-point 10-assist playoff game in WNBA history, according to Her Hoop Stats.

5.3 Q4: Jackie Young makes the second of two free throws to put the Aces up 97-92, as Seattle is out of timeouts.

0:0 Q4: The Aces are headed to the WNBA Finals, ousting the Storm from the playoffs as 13-time All-Star Sue Bird wraps a legendary career.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Third-quarter live updates

7:44 Q3: Aces’ Chelsea Gray makes three-point jumper as Las Vegas takes its first lead of the game, 49-47.

5:29 Q3: A’ja Wilson makes three-point play as Aces go up 54-49.

3:38 Q3: Back-to-back personal founds by Jewell Loyd and Stephanie Talbot put Seattle over the limit.

2:51 Q3: Riquna Williams makes 25-foot three pointer as the Aces score the last seven points, giving them their largest lead of the night at 62-54.

0:00 Q3: Chelsea Gray (16 points on 7-of-13 shooting) ends the third quarter with a jump shot from 19 feet, and Las Vegas takes a 66-59 lead into the fourth quarter. The Aces outscore the Storm 22-12 in the third quarter.

OMG THE BLOCK BY @_ajawilson22 but then the bucket by @breannastewart who’s up to 32 PTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sjWqLCRNCo — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Second-quarter live updates

9:43 Q2: Jewell Loyd beats the clock (video below) and gets the scoring going again for the Storm with a 12-foot pull-up jump shot; Seattle leads 25-19.

6:56 Q2: Jewell Loyd makes her second three-pointer as Seattle goes up 31-24.

Kelsey Plum on the Aces first-quarter performance: “It’s about our defense right now,” she told ESPN. “We’re not we’re not getting stops, we’re letting Stewie shoot open threes. They’re getting to the paint; offensive rebounds are killing us. So, like, offense will come, but defense — we gotta get stops.”

5:20 Q2: Official timeout; Seattle leads 33-26.

3:46 Q2: Breanna Stewart makes another three and is now 5-for-5 from behind the arc (video below). She currently has 20 points in the first half. Seattle takes a timeout, leading 40-35.

5-for-5 from beyond the arc! 🎯 Make that 20 PTS for @breannastewart! Tune in to watch on ESPN2 ⤵ pic.twitter.com/c6nMNSxdVf — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

0:00 Q2: The Storm take a 47-44 lead into halftime. Breanna Stewart closes the half with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, marking the second most points in a half in WNBA Playoffs history. Angel McCoughtry (27 points) scored the most points in a half in WNBA playoff history on Oct. 5, 2011.

It's been all Breanna Stewart in the first half, as the @seattlestorm lead 47-44 in Game 4 of the Semis! 🔥@breannastewart: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST @jewellloyd: 12 PTS, 1 REB@kelseyplum10: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST Don't miss the second half, up next on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/CPk53jpmI4 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: First-quarter live updates

10:00 Q1: Las Vegas wins the tipoff as Game 4 in the semifinal matchup between the Aces and Seattle Storm gets underway in Washington. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the country, the Connecticut Sun wrapped up a must-win Game 4 of their own vs. the Chicago Sky, winning 104-80. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each recorded 19 points, while Alyssa Thomas added 14. The series returns to Chicago on Thursday for the decisive Game 5 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

9:15 Q1: Kelsey Plum makes back-to-back layups to give Las Vegas a 4-0 lead.

7:11 Q1: Sue Bird caps off a 7-0 Seattle run with a three-pointer from 25 feet (video below).

SUEEEEE 🗣 Game 4 is underway on ESPN2 🍿 pic.twitter.com/y2xmswG8fr — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

5:35 Q1: Breanna Stewart follows up a three-pointer from 24 feet with a driving layup and the Storm make it a 12-0 run. Seattle leads 12-7 as Las Vegas calls a timeout.

3:10 Q1: Breanna Stewart makes her third three-pointer of the quarter as Seattle goes up 20-14. Fun fact: Stewart has not lost a playoff series in her WNBA career.

1:24 Q1: Aces’ Riquna Williams comes off the bench and makes a 24-foot three-point jumper to bring Las Vegas within three as Seattle leads 20-17.

0:00 Q1: Seattle ends the quarter with a 23-19 lead. Breanna Stewart leads all scorers with 13 points, while Kelsey Plum leads Las Vegas scoring with 10.

“It’s actually not that difficult,” Sue Bird told ESPN ahead of tipoff regarding the possibility of it being the last game of her career. “I’m thinking about the game. I’m approaching this like every other game. I’m very aware what happens at the end of this game, or what could happen, but I’m really not thinking about it that. That’ll be there waiting for me no matter what. So might as well focus on this and try to get to a Game 5.”

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm – Leading scorers ahead of Game 4

Aces leading scorers (points average):

Kelsey Plum , 20.2

, 20.2 A’ja Wilson , 19.5

, 19.5 Jackie Young , 15.9

, 15.9 Chelsea Gray , 13.7

, 13.7 Dearica Hamby, 9.3

Storm leading scorers (points average):

Breanna Stewart , 21.8

, 21.8 Jewell Loyd , 16.3

, 16.3 Tina Charles , 14.8

, 14.8 Ezi Magbegor , 9.5

, 9.5 Sue Bird, 7.8

What they’re saying ahead of Game 4 between Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm:

Seattle’s Sue Bird on bouncing back from Game 3 loss: “You just do. I don’t think any of us have forgotten, but at the same time, the beauty of sports, once the ball gets tipped, you can stay in that moment. Once the game goes, you’re so in the game. I think the same kind of logic applies to recovering from a loss like we had the other night. You think about it, you think about it, and once the ball gets tipped, you just play the game.”

Aces head coach Becky Hammon on facing four-time champion Storm: “You’re going to need a cushion against this team, because they’re not going anywhere. They’re going to always make a run, they’re never going away. So it’s about being locked in for the entire game, and executing.”

Storm forward Breanna Stewart regarding mindset for Game 4: “We need to just learn from today and take that to Game 4. You know, our backs are now against the wall, if you will., and it’s win or go home.”

Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson on key to Game 3 win: “This is what we do. At the end of the day, we got to stay locked in. We’re playing in a hard place to play, but that’s how champions are born. …So for us, we just got to continue to stay locked into who we are. And I think the biggest thing is kind of what Chelsea [Gray] said: Just staying composed. We’re playing against the Seattle team that’s been here before, that can wave the storm — no pun intended — and the biggest thing is for us to be mentally tough in those situations.”

