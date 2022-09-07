A’ja Wilson named 2022 WNBA MVP

By Sep 7, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT
Aja Wilson, a basketball player for the WNBA Las Vegas Aces
Getty Images
Less than 24 hours after helping the Las Vegas Aces clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson was named 2022 WNBA MVP. It is Wilson’s second time being named league MVP; she previously received the honor in 2020.

Wilson received the news from Aces head coach Becky Hammon following Wednesday night’s win.

“Lastly, I’d like to just say, I’ve known since Saturday, but A’ja Wilson‘s MVP,” Hammon said nonchalantly as Wilson was swarmed by screaming teammates.

Wilson, 26, received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 total points from the panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on WNBA awards. Votes were submitted immediately following the regular season. Breanna Stewart (23 first-place votes, 446 total points) finished second.

Wilson is the first player to be named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season since Lauren Jackson in 2007.

2022 WNBA Award Winners:

  • MVP (Regular Season): A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)
  • Most Improved Player: Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Sixth Player of the Year: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)
  • Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award: Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)
  • Coach of the Year: Becky Hammon (Las Vegas Aces)

WNBA MVP History:

Season

Player

Team
1997 Cynthia Cooper Houston Comets
1998 Cynthia Cooper (2) Houston Comets
1999 Yolanda Griffith Sacramento Monarchs
2000 Sheryl Swoopes Houston Comets
2001 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks
2002 Sheryl Swoopes (2) Houston Comets
2003 Lauren Jackson Seattle Storm
2004 Lisa Leslie (2) Los Angeles Sparks
2005 Sheryl Swoopes (3) Houston Comets
2006 Lisa Leslie (3) Los Angeles Sparks
2007 Lauren Jackson (2) Seattle Storm
2008 Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks
2009 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury
2010 Lauren Jackson (3) Seattle Storm
2011 Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever
2012 Tina Charles Connecticut Sun
2013 Candace Parker (2) Los Angeles Sparks
2014 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx
2015 Elena Delle Donne Chicago Sky
2016 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks
2017 Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx
2018 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm
2019 Elena Delle Donne (2) Washington Mystics
2020 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
2021 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun
2022 A’ja Wilson (2) Las Vegas Aces

