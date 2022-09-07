A’ja Wilson named 2022 WNBA MVP

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than 24 hours after helping the Las Vegas Aces clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson was named 2022 WNBA MVP. It is Wilson’s second time being named league MVP; she previously received the honor in 2020.

Wilson received the news from Aces head coach Becky Hammon following Wednesday night’s win.

“Lastly, I’d like to just say, I’ve known since Saturday, but A’ja Wilson‘s MVP,” Hammon said nonchalantly as Wilson was swarmed by screaming teammates.

Wilson, 26, received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 total points from the panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on WNBA awards. Votes were submitted immediately following the regular season. Breanna Stewart (23 first-place votes, 446 total points) finished second.

Wilson is the first player to be named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season since Lauren Jackson in 2007.

2022 WNBA Award Winners:

MVP (Regular Season): A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Most Improved Player: Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Sixth Player of the Year: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award: Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)

Coach of the Year: Becky Hammon (Las Vegas Aces)

