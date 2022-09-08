Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins Diamond League Final after ‘divine intervention’ (video)

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce concluded her 2022 season with yet another statement run, winning the women’s 100m at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland.

Running into a slight headwind, the 35-year-old clocked 10.65 seconds to continue her record-extending sub-10.70 season.

“I am very proud that I came away with a 10.65. I started (the season) with a 10.6 and I finish with a 10.6 so there is nothing more I could ask for,” said Fraser-Pryce, who also won the 2022 100m world title.

Countrywoman Shericka Jackson finished second in 10.81, before winning the 200m Diamond League title just over an hour later.

It took something of a miracle for Fraser-Pryce to reach the start line in Zurich.

“Lausanne and Brussels were going to be my final races for the season because I had commitments with my son starting school back home and it was going to be his first day, so Zurich was actually not going to happen because of that,” she said in a pre-race press conference on Wednesday.

“I was ready to go home and it was maybe divine intervention where I got an email from his school that they were postponing that day.”

Fraser-Pryce’s son Zion was born in August 2017, after she went into labor while watching the women’s 100m at that year’s world championships. Since giving birth, the eight-time Olympic medalist has run the nine fastest times of her career (which includes today’s mark).

Women’s 100m Results – 2022 Diamond League Final

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (10.65) Shericka Jackson (10.81) Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.91) Daryll Neita (11.02) Aleia Hobbs (11.03) Twanisha Terry (11.10) Sha’Carri Richardson (11.13)

DQ. Natasha Morrison