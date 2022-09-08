WNBA Playoffs Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Live updates and highlights from game 5

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Sky are hosting the Connecticut Sun tonight for the decisive fifth game in their WNBA semifinal series. The game tipped off at 8pm ET (7pm local) on ESPN2.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the Las Vegas Aces, who clinched their WNBA Finals spot with a game four win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

On Her Turf is providing live updates so stay tuned to this page.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Fourth Quarter Highlights

7:20 Q4: The Chicago Sky are making this look like a game of keep away. Emma Meesseman makes it an 11-point game.

3MMA M33SS3MAN 👌@EmmaMeesseman puts the @chicagosky up 11 points in the 4Q 🎯 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1CF5J0W6GU — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2022

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Third Quarter Highlights

4:14 Q3: After Candace Parker hits a three, Kahleah Copper widens the gap to seven (video below). Chicago leads 54-46.

AND-1, TURN ME UPPPP KAH ‼️ @kahleahcopper is up to 20 PTS 🙌 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/j8GEKi2Vt5 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2022

0:00 Q3: That quarter felt like a revenge tour for the Chicago Sky. The defending WNBA champs lead 58-48.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Second Quarter Highlights

6:14 Q2: Wild how quickly a lead can shrink. The Sky now trail by just three points (30-27) thanks to some great shooting from Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot.

3:39 Q2: And Chicago fans are not happy. Candace Parker called for a foul — with a very late whistle — after stealing the ball away.

2:26 Q2: And for the first time since Courtney Vandersloot‘s opening bucket, the Chicago Sky lead. Kahleah Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, ties it with a three-pointer and then gives Chicago the lead with a layup.

0:10.8 Q2: WHERE DID SHE COME FROM?! Kahleah Copper does a great job intercepting a Connecticut pass and finishes with a layup.

0:00 Q2: At the end of the first half, it’s a tie game, 40-40. What else would you expect when the series is tied 2-2?

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: First Quarter Highlights

9:11 Q1: The Chicago Sky get on the board first with a jump shot from Courtney Vandersloot (video below).

.@Sloot22 with the first bucket of Game 5 ‼️ We live on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/YHf3zWVTRS — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2022

5:18 Q1: A nice run from the Connecticut Sun, and especially Natisha Hiedeman, who already has eight points tonight. Sun lead 16-9.

0:00 Q1: At the end of the first quarter, Connecticut leads 24-16. Some sloppy moments at the end, but the Sun certainly made an early statement that Tuesday’s blowout win was no fluke.

WNBA Semifinals – What’s at Stake

The Chicago Sky are the defending WNBA champions and could become the first team to win back-to-back titles.

The Connecticut Sun are aiming to win the franchise’s first ever WNBA title. The Sun have previously qualified for the WNBA Finals three times (most recently in 2019).

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Semifinal Results (Series Tied 2-2)