Surfer Stephanie Gilmore on record-breaking title: ‘Greatest performance in my entire career’

By Sep 12, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT
Stephanie Gilmore celebrates after winning her eighth surfing world title
Getty Images
Last week, Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore won her eighth world title, breaking her tie with Layne Beachley for most world titles won by a female surfer. 

Gilmore’s eighth world title looked very different than her first seven. Last year, the World Surf League (WSL) introduced a new championship format: a one-day surf-off featuring the top five surfers on the Championship Tour (CT). Gilmore — who won her previous seven titles under the old season-long points system — entered this year’s WSL Finals in San Clemente, California, as the fifth-ranked woman. That meant the 34-year-old had to compete in (and win) every round of the bracket in order to have a chance at the world title. Gilmore did just that, going on to defeat five-time world champ and 2021 Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore 2-0 in the best-of-three final. 

After the competition, On Her Turf caught up with Gilmore about what this eighth world title means to her, whether she plans to continue competing through the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the future of women’s surfing. This Q&A has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity. 

On Her Turf: I’d love to start with your expectations entering the WSL Finals. As the fifth-ranked woman, you obviously had the longest ladder to climb in order to win the world title. What were your expectations and goals heading into the day?

Stephanie Gilmore: You know, it seemed impossible to imagine you could surf from fifth — beat all of the seeds ahead of you, all of the women that performed better than me throughout the whole season — and go all the way to the final. And then, to have to beat Carissa (Moore) twice in conditions that really favor all of us… Like, four-foot right-handers are really what Carissa excels at, and myself as well.

So I just wanted to keep believing. As cheesy as that sounds, it was just like, ‘Hey, this is a long shot, but a chances is a chance.’

I had this weird feeling if I could get through Brisa (Hennessy) and Tatiana (Weston-Webb), I could get enough momentum to keep rolling. I felt like, at that point, I could probably start getting into Johanne (Defay) and Carissa’s head. They’d see me catching some momentum and (it would) freak them out a bit.

And then, as the day went on, I was just like, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is actually happening. This is insane.’

Women's bracket for the 2022 WSL Finals, showing who Steph Gilmore had to beat in order to win the world title
2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals – Women’s Bracket (WSL)

I was just running off of adrenaline and excitement. Physically, I was ok. I was still able to surf. I just had to conserve my energy in different ways and try not to catch too many waves in a heat.

So yeah. My thoughts were just like, ‘Hey, this seems impossible.’ But if you just do the simple math, it’s not too bad. You can do it (win the world title) in five heats. That’s 10 counting waves. That’s just a three-and-a-half hour surf and you’re done.

On Her Turf: With the new WSL Finals format, what’s the balance of coming in as the fifth seed and getting all of those extra reps and momentum vs. the physical toll of competing in so many consecutive heats? What are the pros and cons?

Gilmore: Yeah, I was thinking about being in Carissa’s position and how I wouldn’t like to (wait around). I feel like it’s much harder to sit there and watch, to try to just visualize and adapt to the conditions without being able to physically go out there and feel the ocean and test the waves and test your equipment. Yes, we’ve already done all that in our practicing and our warm ups, but surfing is unique in that our field changes every 5, 10 minutes. The wind comes up, the tide changes, it’s just constantly moving… Surfing is very much a sport where you have to be in tune with Mother Nature, you have to be in tune with the elements.

I felt like I had such an advantage by the time I got to those later heats because I’d been in the ocean. Yes, each heat I went through was physically draining. But I just kind of kept finding the momentum where, because I’d been in the ocean, I knew what it was doing. I was in rhythm with the waves. And I was able to kind of use that to my advantage, whereas I could see that Joanne and Carissa, towards the back end, were a bit overwhelmed because they’d been sitting there watching it all day. They didn’t get the chance to go out there and feel it.

Rip Curl WSL Finals
SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA – Stephanie Gilmore of Australia competes in her first match of the day at the 2022 WSL Finals. (Photo by Pat Nolan/World Surf League via Getty Images)

On Her Turf: Right after you won, you and Carissa embraced out in the water. Can you share what you told her in that moment?

Gilmore: I saw Carissa and I just gave her a big hug. And I said to her that I believed that she was the true world champion this year. Having won all of my world titles in that fashion, where I’d accumulated the most points over the entire season… It seemed hard to imagine that Carissa wasn’t going to be the world champion this year. Like, she had such a great year… And I just said, ‘I admire you so much. And I’m so honored to be able to share the water with with you in the final here.’

Rip Curl WSL Finals
SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA – Carissa Moore and Stephanie Gilmore talk in the water after the title match at the 2022 WSL Finals. (Photo by Pat Nolan/World Surf League via Getty Images)

In saying that, now that I’ve had some time to really process what happened and how I had to just dig deep to be able to go through all of those incredible female athletes, and then to get through Carissa twice, at the very end of the season. It’s finally sunk in to me that that is truly what it takes to be a world champion… With this new format, it was almost like I was out to prove all that’s wrong with it, but all that’s right with it as well…

And I actually really appreciate this new format, because it does bring out the best in athletes. I would say this was my greatest performance in my entire career. And I wouldn’t have had that chance without this new format.

On Her Turf: Wow. That’s a big statement, especially given that it’s your eighth world title. That actually leads to something I wanted to ask you about: I was curious if you have specific memories of all eight world titles? Or have they started to blend together, especially given that you won the first six in such quick succession?

Gilmore: I would say the first one (2007) is very memorable because it was the first and it was my rookie year on tour. And I was just so hungry to get out there and be world champion, that was my dream. So that one was incredibly memorable.

And then I’d say world titles two, three and four (2008, 2009, 2010) kind of blend together. Like I’m probably actually a bit shady on what the last events were and who (I had to win) against.

I had an assault after my fourth world title and I was out for a few months with physical injury. It was just kind of a traumatic moment in my life. And so thinking about the fifth world title (2012), it was my most rewarding title for a long time because I had to overcome a traumatic experience and I had to really re-find that confidence that I used to have in the beginning of my career. That’s when questions of doubt started coming, like, ‘Can you do it?’ That was also the start of when Carissa came on tour and started blazing through everyone. So when I was able to really fight back and win the fifth world title, that one was like, ‘Okay, this is a pinnacle moment.’

The sixth (2014) was great, but yeah, it kind of blends in. And then the seventh (2018) to align with Layne Beachley for the record was a huge goal of mine.

But winning my eighth kind of blows them all out of the water.

On Her Turf: It always strikes me as really hard for athletes when they have sustained success when they are really young… And then when they aren’t as successful, it seems like some people struggle to separate that downturn in their sport with their own self worth. I’m curious if that’s a feeling you experienced and how you dealt with it?

Gilmore: Totally. That’s a great question because it’s like, from a young age, I was able to detach from my wins really easily. It was kind of like, ‘Great, I’m winning a lot. And this is awesome.’ But I always felt like there was more to do, there was more to achieve, that I needed to surf better.

You have to be cautious of not becoming these world title trophies. Because surfing is just something that you do, it’s not who you are. Yes, I live and breath surfing. But, I think as a competitive athlete, you kind of have to be able to detach from wins and losses the same. You have to restart and refresh and move onto the next challenge, the next event, the next year with a fresh mind and see how you can evolve in all the different areas.

It’s like, I just won my eighth title. But I’m already thinking about the performances that I had this year that I was really disappointed in… To not have a great performance in Hawaii, to not get a great result in Tahiti, like, I would love to win those events. And that’s already giving me so much inspiration to just keep going. That’s the cool thing about surfing: we have such different playing fields, and to be able to perform at peak level in all the different waves, that’s really cool.

So that’s kind of where my head is at.

On Her Turf: I’m glad you brought up Tahiti! That was obviously a historic event just for women to be back at Teahupo’o and competing again. What were your main takeaways? And looking ahead, what are you hoping to accomplish there?

Gilmore: Tahiti was really special. All of us women on tour, we just bonded a lot at that event. We knew we had to unify and support each other because we could feel that all of us were intimidated.

We were at this scary wave and we wanted to put on a great show, but all of us were like, ‘Oh, this is new territory, we’re not sure how we’re gonna perform.’ We didn’t want to embarrass ourselves and we wanted the sport to grow. So it was cool. Yes, we were competing against each other. But there was something about the camaraderie that was really special. Even though the waves, you know, in the end weren’t so great at the finish.

Also, to see the young girls, local girls from Tahiti that were so confident, like Vahine Fierro. I thought she was going to win the whole contest. I watched her in the pre-surfs and I just thought, ‘This is what is so cool about women’s surfing.’  We’re only just starting to see these young women who have been surfing in these remote locations. And they’re starting to become world class surfers and they’re leading the charge for us as well, you know?

But yeah, I didn’t get a great result there so I know I’ve got a lot of work to do. I think that’s also the general feeling from all the women. It was great and we all pushed each other. But we all know we’ve got a lot of work to do and room to improve in these conditions. I mean, a lot of us were already talking about planning a trip back there to learn the wave more.

On Her Turf: Are you hoping to compete there during the 2024 Paris Olympics? I guess “Paris” should maybe be in quotes given how far away the surfing venue in Tahiti is from the Olympic host city.

Gilmore: Yeah, that’d be really cool. It’d be strange, for sure, not being in Paris with the Opening Ceremony and all that other stuff. Having been to Tokyo for the Olympics, I know that that was the highlight for me: going to the Opening Ceremony and meeting all the other athletes. So Tahiti will be kind of different. But in saying that, I’m sure winning a medal, getting spat out of really big beautiful barrels in Tahiti, that would feel really good, too.

SURFING-FRA-WSL-WOMEN
Stephanie Gilmore competes during the 2022 Outerknown Tahiti Pro in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia, on August 19, 2022. (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

On Her Turf: In terms of the growth of women’s surfing. I always say how thankful I am that I get to cover a variety of women’s sports because it is so interesting to compare and contrast between what different women’s leagues and sports are trying. And surfing is clearly doing a lot right in terms of gender equality, from the equal prize money to the side-by-side WSL Championship Tours this year. But gender equality is also the type of thing where the work might never be done. I’m curious what you think is the next step in that evolution?

Gilmore: Yeah, it isn’t ever done, progression is an ongoing thing.

I’m just so proud of the women in surfing. These positive changes that have happened, that is from the hard work and perseverance of the women before us, which started in the 70s, 80s, the 90s… That was a tough period for women in surfing.

It’s so incredible to see the young women now. The WSL does a ‘Rising Tides’ event. And pretty much in every country we’ve been to… In El Salvador, we had 40 young women that came down and they were great surfers. In Brazil there were like 50 young girls. And then here in California, we had 30 young girls who all surfed incredibly well.

It just restored my faith in the fact that, even though we may not specifically be on this mission to progress the sport of women’s surfing, we’re doing it through our actions, through our own personal goals, and our own personal missions. So the progression is happening and it’s really cool.

On Her Turf: Related to that… I was curious if there were any up-and-coming surfers you really enjoyed getting to know this year? Athletes who maybe didn’t have a huge breakthrough or win, but that you just enjoyed watching surf?

Gilmore: Yeah, I really enjoyed watching Bettylou Sakura Johnson. She’s from Hawaii and she’s sponsored by Roxy, too. So we spent a bit of time together and she’s a phenomenal young surfer.

Also Gabriela Bryan. She had the best year of all the rookies, made the cut, and had some awesome performances throughout the year.

I really liked Luana Silva, too. She and Bettylou were best friends on tour. I loved watching them learn. Like, they didn’t make the cut and it was a really emotional moment for them. It was kind of like watching their dreams crash. But at the same time, I just wanted to say them, ‘Hey, it’s a long, long career ahead of you. And these are the moments that that make you stronger.’ So it was cool to kind of be able to step in and be a big sister in that in that moment. But it’s hard because I also can’t give them too much information because they’ll be out here smashing all of us pretty soon (laughs).

On Her Turf: Final question, and this might be silly but, how did you decide on jersey #88? And do you switch to #99 as you now pursue your ninth surfing world title?

Gilmore: I was born in 1988. So that’s a pretty easy one. And I just liked the number eight. It looks beautiful, it’s infinite. Yeah, it’s a it’s a really nice number and so I just kind of stuck with it. And I’m sure I’ll stick with it for a while. Lucky 88.

On Her Turf: There you go! No. 88 has her eighth world title!

Gilmore: On the eighth of September, too!

2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals Lower Trestles
SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA – Stephanie Gilmore celebrates winning the 2022 WSL world title, setting a new record for most world titles won by a female surfer. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For women working in football, it’s a grind and a calling

By Sep 11, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
Burke preparing for Notre Dame practice
C/O Kalleigh Burke
Kalleigh Burke was in sixth grade when she had a revelation. She was playing catch with her younger cousin in the backyard after watching YouTube videos and telling him she could help him train to play football. While practicing, she realized, “I really like doing this.”

About 10 years later, Burke became Notre Dame football’s student senior manager, where she was primarily responsible for working with the defensive line. During practice, she set up drills and stood in for the scout team in non-contact situations. Outside of practice, Burke handled equipment and gear. On game days, she was the ball person or helped with signal cards.

“Between that and school, I stay pretty busy,” said Burke, who studied Finance and Spanish before graduating this past spring.

One of Kalleigh Burke’s main responsibilities at Notre Dame was handling equipment and gear (c/o Kalleigh Burke)

In the midst of the NFL’s free agency buzz last March (and just one day after Tom Brady announced that he would return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Burke was one of 45 women who participated in the NFL’s sixth-annual Women’s Career in Football Forum, which was created by Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion.

This year’s forum was held virtually and connected women around the country — 64% of whom were women of color — with leaders in professional football.

Over the course of two days, participants engaged in a series of panel discussions, presentations and breakout sessions. Speakers included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner Goodell, as well as three club owners, eight head coaches and seven general managers.

Most of the women invited work in entry-level football roles. The goal of the forum is to create a pipeline for women who want to work in the NFL so that there may one day be more women on the sidelines and in front office positions.

According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), women made up about 38.8% of the NFL league office roles, 25.3% of teams’ senior administration, and 1.5% of team assistant coaches last season.

While the Forum acts as an important stepping stone, the NFL is still working towards creating a safe and respectful work environment across the league. In early April, the attorneys general of six states wrote to Commissioner Goodell expressing concern over treatment of female employees in the league, including at its 32 member clubs. At the end of July, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee investigating the team’s history of workplace misconduct. Additionally, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million dollars after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage appointments.

Since its inception in 2017, the NFL says the Forum has secured over 200 opportunities for women in the NFL and college football. Twenty-three teams have hired directly from the program. And last season, 12 female coaches worked for NFL teams, the most ever. Yet the majority of the league’s 32 teams still do not include a woman on the coaching staff.

This season, a record 15 women are serving in NFL coaching positions (six in full-season coaching roles). Twelve of the 15 participated in the Forum.

Women working as NFL coaches this season:

  • Angela Baker, New York Giants offensive assistant
  • Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff/Assistant WR coach
  • Maral Javadifar, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Strength and Conditioning coach
  • Jennifer King, Washington Commanders Assistant running backs coach
  • Autumn Lockwood, Philadelphia Eagles Strength and Conditioning seasonal associate
  • Lori Locust, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line assistant
  • Kaelyn Buskey, Baltimore Ravens Strength & Conditioning intern
  • Joan Cantonese, Atlanta Falcons fellow
  • Ashley Cornwell, Tennessee Titans fellow
  • Isabel Diaz, Washington Commanders fellow
  • Mickey Grace, Atlanta Falcons fellow
  • Lisa Horton, Cleveland Browns fellow
  • Connor Jo Lewis, Baltimore Ravens fellow
  • Sam Mullet, Buffalo Bills fellow
  • Amanda Ruller, Seattle Seahawks fellow

For these women, working in football isn’t about numbers; it is a calling. Each woman who wants to be on the sidelines or in a front office has a passion for the game and a village of people supporting them as they find their place in it.

Paving the way for women in the NFL

When Camille Wilson attended the Women’s Career in Football Forum in March, she was a football operations assistant at North Carolina Central University and the graduate assistant for student-athlete development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was pursuing a Masters in Sports Administration. Since the Forum, Wilson has accepted a position as the Football Operations and Team Logistics Analyst for the Houston Texans.

She is also a self-described “busy-body.”

“That’s me in a nutshell. I’ve always been one that enjoys taking on a lot and enjoys being busy because when I’m not busy, I just can’t think.”

Camille Wilson worked as a football operations assistant at North Carolina Central University, where she helped student-athletes navigate their lives on and off the field. (c/o Camille Wilson)

Wilson grew up a competitive swimmer, tennis player and track athlete. As an undergrad at Agnes Scott College, Wilson says she struggled with understanding her identity beyond athletics. Now at 26 years old, Wilson enjoys helping athletes figure out who they are outside of their sport and within it.

Long before Wilson discovered her passion though, she knew she wanted to work in football.

“You know how in middle school and high school, Friday nights, you and your friends go out to dinner and you’re supposed to go to the high school game after that,” Wilson explains. “I would always go. However, when my friends were out standing in the stands cheering away, I was probably two rows over sitting down just staring at the game because I truly just loved the game. That’s all I cared about.”

At her swim meets, Wilson could be found in the corner on her phone watching football.

“Something about seeing a team collaborate with each other and seeing the camaraderie between so many different individuals, it was just really fascinating to me,” Wilson says. “That’s what I wanted to do was just watch and learn and understand. That’s what I continue to do.”

From the sidelines at the University of Michigan to the Minnesota Vikings

Milan Burgess played sports long before she knew she wanted to work in them.

Burgess was an elite gymnast growing up and began the sport at just two years old. Unfortunately, due to a torn ACL, Burgess had to medically retire from the sport at 17. But she credits everything to gymnastics and says that she is where she is today because of her refusal to give up.

“I have so many huge goals and I think that’s a testament to my athletic background,” Burgess said. “It was never enough for me just to win one medal. I was always thinking about the next thing ahead.”

Burgess’ love of sports came from her family. Her grandfather played professional baseball and her dad played football at the University of Michigan – the same school that her mother, sister and Milan herself eventually attended. Because of her upbringing and athletic background, sports always felt like an inevitable part of Burgess’ future.

Now at 25 years old, Burgess is a Team Operations Coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, the first woman to hold a full-time position in Team Operations in the history of the team. Though Burgess has many goals, she says her biggest is to be the general manager of an NFL team.

Milan Burgess works as a Team Operations Coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. (c/o Milan Burgess)

Friday Night Lights

As for Burke, her love of football remains tied to family. She is from a small town in Illinois called Murrayville, in which about 500 people live. Her dad was a Junior Football League coach when she was a kid and her brother and cousin play football.

“Small town football is really cool,” Burke says. “Especially at the high school level because you have a whole community that gets together and cheers for it. And for a lot of those people, that’s the most exciting time of the week.

“I think seeing how football can really bring people together is what made me fall in love with it at first.”

Because of her role at Notre Dame, Burke was able to invite her family to Notre Dame Stadium for games. Her father and brother attended almost every game last season On Senior Day, Burke invited her grandparents. Her grandma had only ever been to high school games.

“I’m blessed to be able to share that experience with some of the people at home and at the same time, represent them,” Burke said..

After graduating from Notre Dame this spring, Burke accepted a job as a graduate assistant coaching defense at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she will be on the sidelines once again this fall.

Breaking Barriers in the NFL

The goals of the women who participated in the Forum differ. Burke wants to be a head coach, Wilson a director of football operations and Burgess a GM. But they are all united in wanting to see more women in football.

“It was amazing to be around women who have the same like-minded goals who are driven and have that passion that I feel like I have,” Burke said. “Ultimately, the greatest part [of the Forum] was being around 45 other women who were super driven, wanted to be in football and getting to make some connections there.”

“Everyone’s grinding, no matter your title, no matter who you are,” Wilson said. “I think that the 44 other women that I’ve gotten to know a little bit more, I’m so excited for all of our futures because I know that our futures will be so bright.”

PWHPA announces first games of 2022-23 Dream Gap Tour

By Sep 9, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT
A US-Canada rivalry rematch women's hockey game hosted by the PWHPA
Getty Images
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) announced details for the first two stops of its 2022-23 Dream Gap Tour on Friday.

Montreal, Quebec, will host the opening weekend of competition on October 15-16, with each of the four PWHPA teams playing two games at Centre 21.02. The Dream Gap Tour will then travel to the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia, from November 4-6, with each team playing three games. A full schedule is below.

The PWHPA formed in May 2019 after more than 200 players announced they would be sitting out the 2019-20 season, essentially boycotting the PHF (then NWHL). While the Dream Gap Tour has served as a stop-gap solution in recent years, most of the organization’s work has been happening behind-the-scenes and away from social media. The PWHPA’s long term goal is a women’s hockey league that pays livable wages, provides full health benefits, and treats players as professionals.

“When I’m up close to it as a player, I wanted it (a new women’s pro league) yesterday. I think we all did,” PWHPA board member Hilary Knight told On Her Turf last month. “Stepping away (and) putting on a business hat, what we’ve accomplished in the last three years is incredible, especially if you take into consideration all the other things that we’re having to juggle.”

‘This is why it mattered’: Women’s pro hockey is about to have its moment

In May, the PWHPA signed a letter of intent with Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group, with the goal of creating a new women’s professional hockey league.

It was previously reported that the PWHPA-led league (seperate from the Dream Gap Tour) would launch in January 2023, but a source with knowledge of the league’s plans said last month that the timeline had shifted. As a result, this season’s Dream Gap Tour will run through March 2023.

In a change from previous years, the four PWHPA teams this season — Team adidas, Team Harvey’s, Team Scotiabank and Team Sonnet — will not be regionally determined. Rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Many of the athletes who competed at last week’s IIHF Women’s World Championship are expected to take part; every post-grad member of the U.S. and Canadian rosters has previously been a member of the PWHPA.

Brianne Jenner, a PWHPA board member who scored both goals in Canada’s 2-1 win vs. the United States at Worlds, told On Her Turf that she’s excited for what the fall holds.

“There’s going to be a lot of good hockey. The PWHPA Tour that we’re gonna have, it’s going to be best on best. A lot of players at this tournament, top U.S. players, top Canadian players, I think it’s going to be fantastic to watch.”

PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Schedule – Montreal Stop

  • October 15, 1:30 pm: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Sonnet
  • October 15, 4:15 pm: Team Harvey’s vs Team adidas
  • October 16, 1:30 pm: Team adidas vs. Team Scotiabank
  • October 16, 4:15 pm: Team Sonnet vs. Team Harvey’s

Additional details and ticket info for Montreal can be found here.

PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Schedule – Truro Stop

  • November 4, 4:30 pm: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Harvey’s
  • November 4, 8:00 pm: Team adidas vs Team Sonnet
  • November 5, 3:30 pm: Team Sonnet vs. Team Harvey’s
  • November 5, 7:00 pm: Team Scotiabank vs. Team adidas
  • November 6, 12:00 pm: Team adidas vs. Team Sonnet
  • November 6, 3:30 pm: Team Harvey’s vs. Team Scotiabank

Additional details and ticket info for Truro can be found here.

