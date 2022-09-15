Brittney Griner’s family to meet Biden at White House

Associated PressSep 15, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT
US basketball player Brittney Griner stands in a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday.

“He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day on making sure that Brittney and Paul return home safely,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Thursday’s press briefing at the White House.

The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans’ release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but despite plans for the White House meetings, there is no sign that a breakthrough is imminent.

Griner has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges. She was sentenced last month to nine years in prison after pleading guilty and has appealed the punishment. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are false. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained, placing their cases with the office of its top hostage negotiator.

Friday’s meetings, which both families have long sought, are intended to underscore the administration’s commitment to bringing home Griner, Whelan and other Americans jailed abroad, as well as to “connect with them on a human level as they undergo an ordeal that the Russian government has imposed on them,” said one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the meetings had not yet been publicly announced.

Negotiations have been complicated by the tense relations between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of announcing two months ago that the administration had made a substantial proposal to Russia. Since then, the administration has followed up in multiple ways to press its offer and get serious negotiations underway, one of the administration officials said Thursday.

The Russians, who have indicated that they are open to negotiations but have chided the Americans to conduct them in private, have come back with suggestions that are not within the administration’s ability to deliver, said the official, declining to elaborate. But the U.S. has been following up through the same channels that produced an April prisoner swap that brought Marine veteran Trevor Reed home from Russia, the official said.

The administration has not provided specifics about its proposal, but a person familiar with the matter previously confirmed it had offered to release Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer now imprisoned in the U.S. It is also possible that, in the interests of symmetry, Russia might insist on having two of its citizens released from prison.

Biden spoke by phone in July with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and with Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth, but both families have also requested in-person meetings. On Friday, Biden plans to speak at the White House with Cherelle Griner and with the player’s agent in one meeting and with Elizabeth Whelan in the other.

The meetings are being done separately so as to ensure that each family has private time with the president. But the fact that they are happening on the same day shows the extent to which the two cases have become intertwined since the only deal that is presumably palatable to the U.S. is one that gets both Americans – a famous WNBA player and a Michigan man who until recently was little known to the public – home together at the same time,

In the past several months, representatives of both families have expressed frustration over what they perceived as a lack of aggressive action and coordination from the administration.

Cherelle Griner, for instance, told The Associated Press in an interview in June that she was dismayed after the failure of a phone call from her wife that was supposed to have been patched through by the American Embassy in Moscow left the couple unable to connect on their fourth anniversary.

Whelan’s relatives have sought to keep attention on his case, anxious that it has been overshadowed in the public eye by the focus on the far more prominent Griner – a two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA all-star. They also conveyed disappointment when Whelan, despite having been held in Russia since December 2018, was not included in a prisoner swap last April that brought home another detained American, Marine veteran Trevor Reed.

Friday’s meeting was scheduled before news broke this week of an unconnected trip to Russia by Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who has been a veteran emissary in hostage and detainee cases. Administration officials reacted coolly to that trip, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying Wednesday that dialogue with Russia outside the “established channel” risks hindering efforts to get Griner and Whelan home.

Administration officials say work on hostage and detainee cases persist regardless of whether a family receives a meeting with the president, though there is also no question that such an encounter can help establish a connection. Biden met in the Oval Office in March with Reed’s parents after the Texas couple stood with a large sign outside the White House calling for their son’s release.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s longest-running non-major

By Sep 15, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT
Nelly Korda of the United States hits her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open.
Getty Images
Following the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship last week in Cincinnati, Ohio, (won by Ally Ewing) the LPGA moves west to Oregon for the tour’s longest-running non-major event at the AmazingCre Portland Classic, where players will compete for a $1,500,000 prize purse. After a one-year stint at Oregon Golf Club, the tournament returns to Columbia Edgewater Country Club, which will host the event for the 35th time.

News broke Tuesday that defending champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko withdrew from the tournament, citing a nagging wrist injury. However, 2020 champion Georgia Hall, who won the tournament the last time it was staged at Columbia Edgewater CC, will tee it up in Portland along with world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who’ll make her tournament debut as the top-ranked player in the field.

How to watch the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic

Coverage of the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic from Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, can be found on Golf Channel, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

  • Thursday, Sept. 15: 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
  • Friday, Sept. 16: 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Sept. 17: 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Sept. 18: 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Who’s playing in the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic

Along with Hall and Korda, the field features two-time Portland winner Brooke Henderson (2015, 2016), who also won this year’s Amundi Evian Championship, along with past champions Hannah Green (2019) and Marina Alex (2018). Other notable names in the field at Columbia Edgewater CC include more than a dozen LPGA major winners, featuring:

  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • So Yeon Ryu
  • A Lim Kim
  • Angela Stanford
  • Na Yeon Choi
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Mo Martin

Past five champions of the Portland Classic

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2021 Jin Young Ko 11-under 205 4 strokes Jeongeun Lee5, Su Oh
2020 Georgia Hall 12-under 204 Playoff Ashleigh Buhai
2019 Hannah Green 21-under 267 1 stoke Yealimi Noh
2018 Marina Alex 19-under 269 4 strokes Georgia Hall
2017 Stacy Lewis 20-under 268 1 stroke In Gee Chun

Last time at the Portland Classic

Jin Young Ko, who was ranked No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings and playing in her first event in six weeks, dominated the field at the rain-shortened 2021 Cambia Portland Classic. After play was cancelled Saturday due to weather, Ko finished Sunday with a bogey-free 69 to beat Jeongeun Lee5 and Su Oh by four strokes and earn her ninth LPGA Tour victory.

More about Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Columbia Edgewater CC, which opened in 1925 and was designed by A.V. Macan, will play as par 72 with an official yardage of 6,478 yards.

This year marks the 35th time Columbia Edgewater has hosted the LPGA Tour. But it also has hosted the men’s Oregon State Amateur nine times between 1928 and 2020 as well as the men’s Oregon Open four times. The first two editions of the Portland Classic, which was initially staged at Portland Golf Club in 1972 and 1973, were won by Kathy Whitworth before the tournament moved to Columbia Edgewater in 1974, where JoAnne Carner captured the title.

Sei Young Kim set the course record in 2019 with an 11-under 61 in the second round.

2022 WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut schedule, how to watch, results

By Sep 14, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Finals - Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
Getty Images
The 2022 WNBA Finals featuring the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Connecticut Sun are in full swing. The Las Vegas Aces lead the series 2-0 and could clinch the WNBA title as soon as Thursday night (9pm ET on ESPN).

See below for On Her Turf’s guide to the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, which includes a complete TV schedule, details on how to watch, results from previous rounds, and info on the new playoff format for 2022. This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

  • Game #1 — Sunday, September 11 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
    • Las Vegas won, 67-64 (3pm ET on ABC)
  • Game #2 — Tuesday, September 13 — Connecticut at Las Vegas 
  • Game #3 — Thursday, September 15 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 
    • 9pm ET on ESPN
  • Game #4* — Sunday, September 18 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 
    • 4pm ET on ESPN
  • Game #5* — Tuesday, September 20 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
    • 9pm ET on ESPN

2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Results and Scores

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

GAME # 

LOCAL TIME 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL

RESULT AND SCORE 
Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 New York won, 98-91
Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Las Vegas won, 79-63
Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV Connecticut won, 93-68
Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Seattle won, 86-83
Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 100-62
Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 117-80, and clinched semifinal berth
Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC Dallas won, 89-79
Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 97-84, and clinched semifinal berth
Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3 9:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 90-72, and clinched semifinal berth
Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3 8:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Connecticut won, 73-58, and clinched semifinal berth

2022 WNBA Semifinals – Results and Scores

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM 

HOME TEAM 

GAME # 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL 

RESULT AND SCORE
Sunday 8/28/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 1 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 76-73
Sunday 8/28/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 1 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 68-63
Wednesday 8/31/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 2 8:00 PM ESPN2 Chicago won, 85-77
Wednesday 8/31/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 2 10:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 78-73
Sunday 9/4/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 3 1:00 PM ESPN2 Chicago won, 76-72
Sunday 9/4/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 3 3:00 PM ABC Las Vegas won, 110-98 (OT)
Tuesday 9/6/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 4 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 104-80
Tuesday 9/6/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 4 10:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 97-92, and clinched WNBA Finals berth
Thursday 9/8/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 5 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 72-63, and clinched WNBA Finals berth

 

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format is in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

Which teams are in the running for the 2022 WNBA Title?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

  1. Las Vegas Aces (clinched berth in 2022 WNBA Finals)
  2. Chicago Sky (eliminated in semifinal round)
  3. Connecticut Sun (clinched berth in 2022 WNBA Finals)
  4. Seattle Storm (eliminated in semifinal round)
  5. Washington Mystics (eliminated in first round)
  6. Dallas Wings (eliminated in first round)
  7. New York Liberty (eliminated in first round)
  8. Phoenix Mercury (eliminated in first round)

Four teams that didn’t qualify for the WNBA playoffs:

  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Atlanta Dream
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • Indiana Fever

